IGT PlayDigital Partners with Microgame to Expand iGaming Content Distribution in Italy

Company's top-performing PlayDigital casino games will be available via the number one online gaming service provider in the Italian iGaming market

LONDON, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- International Game Technology PLC ("IGT") (NYSE: IGT) announced today that IGT PlayDigital will expand its content in Italy by partnering with Microgame, the number one online gaming service provider in the Italian iGaming market.

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Gaming Machines and Lotteries to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 countries around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 11,000 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com. (PRNewswire)

This content agreement provides Microgame with the ability to distribute IGT PlayDigital's extensive casino game library. Top-performing IGT PlayDigital games such as Treasures of the Pyramids™, The Big Easy™, Da Vinci Diamonds™, and Cleopatra® will be made available to nearly 50 operators within Microgame's network.

"IGT has a rich history of providing best-in-class content across a variety of gaming channels in Italy, and Microgame is excited to now offer our operators and their players IGT PlayDigital's highly engaging casino games," said Marco Castaldo, Microgame CEO. "The inclusion of PlayDigital's iGaming content strengthens our overall portfolio and complements our solutions so that we can continue to grow within the Italian market."

"This partnership with Microgame enables IGT PlayDigital to amplify our casino portfolio on a broader scale and continue offering Italian players some of the most compelling digital games in the industry," said Gil Rotem, IGT President of iGaming. "The demand for iGaming continues to grow at a rapid pace and with IGT PlayDigital's experience and deep understanding of the Italian gaming market, we are uniquely positioned to support Microgame in its portfolio expansion opportunities."

For more information, visit IGT.com, or follow IGT PlayDigital on LinkedIn or Instagram.

About Microgame

Microgame is Italy's leading provider of Software, Technologies, Products and Services to operators in the regulated online and retail gaming industry. Thanks to more than 20 years of experience in the industry, Microgame is able to provide its more than 50 B2B customers with the best gaming solutions.

About IGT

IGT (NYSE:IGT) is a global leader in gaming. We deliver entertaining and responsible gaming experiences for players across all channels and regulated segments, from Lotteries and Gaming Machines to Sports Betting and Digital. Leveraging a wealth of compelling content, substantial investment in innovation, player insights, operational expertise, and leading-edge technology, our solutions deliver unrivaled gaming experiences that engage players and drive growth. We have a well-established local presence and relationships with governments and regulators in more than 100 jurisdictions around the world, and create value by adhering to the highest standards of service, integrity, and responsibility. IGT has approximately 10,500 employees. For more information, please visit www.igt.com.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements (including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995) concerning International Game Technology PLC and its consolidated subsidiaries (the "Company") and other matters. These statements may discuss goals, intentions, and expectations as to future plans, trends, events, dividends, results of operations, or financial condition, or otherwise, based on current beliefs of the management of the Company as well as assumptions made by, and information currently available to, such management. Forward-looking statements may be accompanied by words such as "aim," "anticipate," "believe," "plan," "could," "would," "should," "shall," "continue," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "future," "guidance," "intend," "may," "will," "possible," "potential," "predict," "project" or the negative or other variations of them. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which such statements are made and are subject to various risks and uncertainties, many of which are outside the Company's control. Should one or more of these risks or uncertainties materialize, or should any of the underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may differ materially from those predicted in the forward-looking statements and from past results, performance, or achievements. Therefore, you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements include (but are not limited to) the factors and risks described in the Company's annual report on Form 20-F for the financial year ended December 31, 2022 and other documents filed from time to time with the SEC, which are available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the investor relations section of the Company's website at www.IGT.com. Except as required under applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update these forward-looking statements. You should carefully consider these factors and other risks and uncertainties that affect the Company's business. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement. All subsequent written or oral forward-looking statements attributable to International Game Technology PLC, or persons acting on its behalf, are expressly qualified in their entirety by this cautionary statement.

Contact:

Phil O'Shaughnessy, Global Communications, toll free in U.S./Canada +1 (844) IGT-7452; outside U.S./Canada +1 (401) 392-7452

Francesco Luti, Italian media inquiries, +39 06 5189 9184

James Hurley, Investor Relations, +1 (401) 392-7190

© 2023 IGT

The trademarks and/or service marks used herein are either trademarks or registered trademarks of IGT, its affiliates or its licensors.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE International Game Technology PLC