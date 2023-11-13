Public Policy Holding Company Launches New Advisory Firm at the Forefront of Strategy, Policy, and Communications, Concordant

Anchored within PPHC, the world's largest multi-jurisdictional policy and public affairs group, Concordant integrates PPHC's capabilities with full-service, strategic communications.

Concordant will feature a cohesive client experience, delivering results under a unified plan, team, and pricing structure.

WASHINGTON, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Public Policy Holding Company, Inc. (PPHC) (LON: PHC), the world's largest multi-jurisdictional policy and public affairs group, launched Concordant, a new policy and communications advisory firm designed to serve organizations at the crossroads of market risk and transformational growth. Concordant is the eighth independent agency with the PPHC group. PPHC's operating companies are retained by over two-thirds of the Group's 1000+ clients, which includes companies active in all major sectors of the U.S. economy, trade associations, and NGOs.

Concordant - A PPHC Advisory (PRNewswire)

Anchored within PPHC, Concordant extends beyond reputation and risk management, weaving together industry-leading government relations, public affairs, audience insight capabilities and full-service, strategic communications to protect and propel an organization's strategy. In a landscape often complicated by fragmentation and inefficiency, Concordant is distinguished by a cohesive client experience, delivering results under a unified plan, team, and pricing structure.

Concordant will be led by Chief Executive Officer, Sarah Wills, former Executive Vice President, and Chief Corporate Affairs Officer at Cardinal Health, where she led communications, government relations, enterprise marketing and brand. Prior to Cardinal Health, Wills served in leadership roles within government relations, communications, and corporate strategy at GE, and led corporate affairs at Tempus, an AI-enabled precision medicine company.

Before her corporate career, Ms. Wills spent nearly fifteen years in politics and policy, initially as an associate for David Axelrod and Associates, then several years as a Legislative Assistant on Capitol Hill, Senior Policy Counsel to the Governor of New Jersey, and Executive Director for New Jobs for New York, a 501(c)(3) launched by then U.S. Senator Hillary Rodham Clinton. Wills, a graduate of Georgetown University Law Center and Illinois Wesleyan University, will be based in Chicago.

"Globally, policy and politics shape every major market theme, from technology driven growth opportunities, to the risks generated from shifting geopolitics and monetary policy," said Ms. Wills. "In today's uniquely dynamic market, Concordant empowers c-suite leaders and Boards with more control over their operating landscape."

Concordant will feature executives, drawn from leadership teams of Fortune 20 companies, who have a rich understanding of corporate strategy and deep experience leading through rapidly evolving contexts. The firm will build multi-disciplinary teams for those areas where organizations are investing for long-term growth and resilience, such as AI, progress towards a healthier planet, advancements in precision medicine, and the reconfiguration of global supply chains.

"Today's launch of Concordant is aligned with PPHC's organic growth strategy and will accelerate our growth in the highly competitive market for corporate advisory solutions," said Stewart Hall, CEO of PPHC. "I'm pleased to welcome Sarah to the PPHC Group and look forward to partnering with her to continue building and integrating PPHC's unique bi-partisan policy expertise, nationwide coverage, and broad public affairs and communications capabilities across our operating companies."

For more information on Concordant, visit www.concordantadvisory.com.

About Concordant

Launched in November 2023, Concordant is a policy and communications advisory firm designed to serve organizations at the crossroads of market risk and transformational growth. A subsidiary of PPHC, the world's largest multi-jurisdictional policy and public affairs group, the Company extends beyond reputation and risk management, weaving together industry-leading government relations, public affairs, audience insight capabilities and full-service, strategic communications to protect and propel an organization's strategy. In a landscape often complicated by fragmentation and inefficiency, Concordant is distinguished by a cohesive client experience, delivering results under a unified plan, team, and pricing structure.

For more information, visit www.concordantadvisory.com.

About PPHC

Incorporated in 2014, PPHC is a US-based government relations and public affairs group providing clients with a fully integrated and comprehensive range of services including government and public relations, research, and digital advocacy campaigns. Retained by over two-thirds of its 1000+ clients, including corporates, trade associations and non-governmental organisations, the Group is active in all major sectors of the U.S. economy, including healthcare and pharmaceuticals, financial services, energy, technology, telecoms, and transportation. PPHC's services support clients to enhance and defend their reputations, advance policy goals, manage regulatory risk, and engage with US federal and state-level policy makers, stakeholders, media, and the public.

PPHC operates a holding company structure and currently has eight operating entities comprising Crossroads Strategies, Forbes Tate Partners, Seven Letter, O'Neill & Associates, Alpine Group Partners, KP Public Affairs and MultiState Associates. Operating in the strategic communications market, the Group has a strong track record of organic and acquisitive growth, the latter focused on enhancing its capabilities and to establish new verticals, either within new geographies or new related offerings.

For more information, see www.pphcompany.com.

Public Policy Holding Company (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Public Policy Holding Company