TVB and the Ad Council celebrate 20 years of drunk driving prevention with Project Roadblock

The annual Project Roadblock initiative embarks on 20th year of saving lives with

"Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving" PSA campaign

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Television Bureau of Advertising (TVB), in partnership with the U.S. Department of Transportation's National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and the Ad Council's "Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving" PSA campaign, today announced the 20th annual Project Roadblock initiative. Since 2004, local broadcast TV stations have participated in the initiative by donating their advertising airtime to discourage alcohol-impaired driving during the holiday season.

Drinking and driving is a serious public safety issue and is on the rise. According to the latest data from NHTSA, there were over 13,000 fatalities involving drinking and driving in 2021, which is equivalent to roughly one fatality every 39 minutes.

"Drunk driving fatalities are climbing – in fact, during the holiday seasons from 2020 and 2021, we saw fatalities increase by 8%," said Acting NHTSA Administrator Ann Carlson. "The need for awareness has never been higher, and with the help of local broadcast stations, we'll spread the message of a safe travel season to holiday revelers across the country."

For two decades, local broadcast TV stations have participated in Project Roadblock by airing Buzzed Driving Prevention PSAs during the six-day period between December 26 and 31, with a special push at 10 p.m. local time on New Year's Eve.

Last year's Project Roadblock secured nearly 150 local business sponsors for Project Roadblock PSAs. Since Project Roadblock's inaugural year in 2004, TV stations across the nation have donated over $181 million in media value to support this effort, amounting to 7.3 billion total impressions. 2023 has already seen a robust commitment from TV stations across the country.

"For the past 20 years, local broadcast TV stations have supported this anti-buzzed driving initiative by airing PSAs to help make their communities safer. This community dedication is evidenced daily by TV stations' commitment to providing critical news and information," said Steve Lanzano, President and CEO of TVB. "Based on registrations to date, this year is on track to be one of our most successful efforts ever, a fitting way to mark two decades of this lifesaving campaign."

The PSAs, which air in both English and Spanish, end with the tagline "Buzzed Driving is Drunk Driving." All PSA distribution and delivery will be donated by Extreme Reach, the global leader in creative logistics and omnichannel campaign activation. TV stations can register and download the PSAs from the Project Roadbloack campaign page.

"We are so proud to celebrate 20 years of Project Roadblock with our valued partners who make this meaningful work possible—and make America's roads safer," said Michelle Hillman, Ad Council Chief Campaign Development Officer. "As we reflect on the successes from past years that have brought us to this milestone today, we look forward to saving more lives with this campaign."

For more information about Project Roadblock, visit TVB.org/ProjectRoadblock, and follow the campaign online using hashtag #ProjectRoadblock on Facebook and X (formerly Twitter).

The Ad Council

The Ad Council convenes creative storytellers to educate, unite and uplift audiences by opening hearts, inspiring action and accelerating change around the most pressing issues in America. Since the non-profit's founding, the organization and its partners in advertising, media, marketing and tech have been behind some of the country's most iconic social impact campaigns – Smokey Bear, A Mind Is a Terrible Thing to Waste, Love Has No Labels, Tear the Paper Ceiling and many more. With a current focus on mental health, gun safety, the opioid epidemic, skill-based hiring and other critical issues, the Ad Council's national campaigns encompass advertising and media content, ground game and community efforts, trusted messenger and influencer engagement, and employer programs, among other innovative strategies to move the needle on the most important issues of the day.

To learn more or get involved, visit AdCouncil.org, join the Ad Council's communities on Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn and Twitter, and view campaign creative on YouTube.

TVB

TVB is the not-for-profit trade association representing America's local broadcast television industry, including linear and digital platforms. Its members include the U.S. television stations, television broadcast groups, advertising sales reps, syndicators, international broadcasters and associate members. TVB actively promotes local media marketing solutions to the advertising community and works to develop advertising dollars for the medium's multiple platforms, including on-air, online and mobile. TVB provides a diverse variety of tools and resources, including its website, to support its members and to help advertisers make the best use of local ad dollars.

