Addressing the Opioid Crisis: PreCheck Health Services, Inc. Introduces PharmacoCheck+ to Revolutionize Pain Medication Management

New Solution to Opioid Crisis

Personalized Medication Management

Enhanced Safety Measures

MIAMI, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- PreCheck Health Services, Inc., is pleased to unveil the PharmacoCheck+ testing, a groundbreaking solution that is set to revolutionize pain medication management amidst the ongoing opioid crisis. This development aims to provide a comprehensive approach to medication prescriptions, ensuring a safer and more tailored approach for patients struggling with chronic pain management.

PreCheck Health Services, Inc. (PRNewswire)

Empowering Precision Medicine for Pain Management

The opioid crisis has become a critical concern, with patients relying on pain medication facing heightened risks of addiction and other associated health challenges. As the need for stricter regulations on providers and pharmacies intensifies, PreCheck Health Services, Inc. is unveiled PharmacoCheck+, solution that incorporates pharmacogenomics (PGx) to establish a genetic baseline for effective pain management. This approach is poised to provide a significant breakthrough in tackling the challenges posed by the opioid crisis, ensuring a more personalized and secure method of prescribing pain medications.

With PharmacoCheck+, the company has achieved a milestone that reinforces its commitment to addressing critical healthcare challenges and promoting the well-being of patients across the nation.

Revolutionizing Pain Medication Management: Key Features of PharmacoCheck+

Personalized Medication Prescriptions: Utilizing advanced genetic analysis, PharmacoCheck+ enables physicians to tailor pain medication prescriptions based on individual genetic profiles, ensuring a more precise and effective treatment plan.



Risk Mitigation Strategies: By identifying potential risks associated with specific medications, PharmacoCheck+ helps physicians implement proactive measures to mitigate the risk of addiction and adverse reactions, promoting a safer and more responsible approach to pain management.



Streamlined Patient Monitoring: With integrated monitoring systems, PharmacoCheck+ facilitates regular patient follow-ups, enabling healthcare providers to track the effectiveness of prescribed medications and make necessary adjustments in real time.

The Unveil of PharmacoCheck+ signifies a pivotal moment in pain management, emphasizing the importance of integrating genetic insights into healthcare practices to optimize patient outcomes and minimize the risks associated with opioid misuse.

"In today's challenging healthcare landscape, the introduction of PharmacoCheck+ marks a significant step forward in our mission to provide safer and more effective pain management solutions," stated Dr. Maria Game, M.D. Family Medicine Specialist in Fort Lauderdale, FL. "We are thrilled to offer a comprehensive tool that ensure the well-being and safety of patients while combating the adverse effects of the opioid crisis."

Commitment to Patient Well-being and Safety

PreCheck Health Services, Inc. has consistently demonstrated a strong commitment to patient-centric care and innovative healthcare solutions. With a team of dedicated professionals and industry experts, the company remains focused on developing technologies that not only improve patient outcomes but also contribute to the overall advancement of healthcare practices worldwide.

Ushering in a New Era of Pain Management Solutions

PharmacoCheck+ is more than just a technological advancement; it represents a shift towards a more comprehensive and patient-focused approach to pain management. By integrating genetic insights and personalized medication strategies, this solution offers a transformative way to address the complex challenges associated with the opioid crisis.

Promoting Safer Pain Management Practices for a Brighter Future

As the opioid crisis continues to pose significant challenges to the healthcare industry, PharmacoCheck+ stands as a beacon of hope, offering a comprehensive and proactive solution that prioritizes patient safety and well-being. PreCheck Health Services, Inc. remains dedicated to advancing the standard of care and solutions that make a positive impact on the lives of patients and communities worldwide.

PCHS's PharmacoCheck+ sets a new standard for excellence in pain medication management, exemplifying the company's commitment to leveraging technology and innovation for the betterment of healthcare practices globally. Discover how this transformative solution can revolutionize pain management and contribute to a safer and more secure healthcare environment.

For press inquiries, please contact: Yolanda Goodell | CMO.

PreCheck Health Services, Inc.

Phone: 786-870-0160

Email: appointment@precheckhealth.com

Website: www.precheckhealth.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE PreCheck Health Services, Inc.