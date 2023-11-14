Digital Detox Launches Camplight

Online Community helps parents navigate raising kids with technology

PORTLAND, Ore., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Digital Detox, a global leader in digital well-being, has launched Camplight, a member-based parent community & platform centered around navigating the challenges of raising kids in a world shaped by technology. With partners in over 80 countries, Digital Detox has led global initiatives for over a decade to help individuals improve digital well-being and achieve better tech-life balance. Camplight features expert-led events, parent discussions, scripts & communication guides, influencer guides, and other resources for parents.

The Camplight platform thoughtfully navigates technology use while balancing profound benefits and negative impacts.

Camplight is led by a team of top mental health and digital wellness experts who tackle difficult issues with parents such as the impacts of social media, gaming, and tech dependency. Camplight also looks at the positive uses of tech so parents can find a healthy balance for their family.

The platform will host multiple expert-led events each month. Some topics include: Trending Influencers, Tech & Sleep, Dangerous Challenges, and Positive Uses of AI. The Camplight community will also host regular Online Safety Sessions for parents, along with Better Modeling, kicking-off with: "Thanksgiving and Technology" - giving parents tips on being more present during the holiday.

"There are some amazing opportunities for families to leverage tech in a healthy way, but also many dangerous concerns that we need to remain vigilant and well-informed. We are thrilled to launch Camplight to help parents navigate this critical balance so they can guide their kids to thrive," said Forest Bronzan, CEO of Camplight.

Andrew Hughes, MD - Camplight Head of Mental Health added "Camplight takes a very pragmatic approach. We look not only at the neuroscience of how tech impacts our children, but at the practical implications, as well."

Dr. Kelly Mothner, Clinical Psychologist commented "At the core of Camplight is a parent community. Parents want a safe space to voice concerns, share ideas, and learn not only from expert analysis, but from other parents just like them."

Camplight helps parents navigate raising kids in a world shaped by technology. Taking a proactive approach, the Camplight platform thoughtfully navigates technology use while carefully balancing its profound benefits and negative impacts. Like-minded parents turn to Camplight to connect, share insights, get ideas, and also learn from our team of experts so they can make informed decisions for their children and families. https://www.camplight.com

