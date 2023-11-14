Fresh Cravings® Celebrates Hummus Expansion at Food Lion with a $25,000 Donation to its Charitable Foundation

Snacking brand collaborates with new retail partner to support eliminating hunger initiatives

PHOENIX, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Fresh Cravings , a family-owned snacking brand, today announced a donation of $25,000 to the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation, the philanthropic arm of omnichannel retailer Food Lion, as part of the brand's Salsabrate™ The Good initiative. This donation marks Fresh Cravings' further expansion in the Southeast and will help deepen Food Lion's mission to address food insecurity. Twice a year, the Foundation awards Feeding the Hungry grants to support community feeding partners to help them improve operations, purchase needed equipment and increase capacity to nourish food-insecure neighbors. In addition, the grants increase access to nutritious food and nutrition education to reduce health risks associated with food insecurity.

Fresh Cravings has donated $25,000 to the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation, the philanthropic arm of new retail partner Food Lion. Fresh Cravings Hummus in varieties such as Mediterranean, Everything Bagel, and Honey Jalapeño can now be found at Food Lion stores. (PRNewswire)

Fresh Cravings introduced its Salsabrate The Good initiative in 2021 to inspire compassion, amplify goodness, and celebrate unsung community heroes. This latest donation to the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation represents a significant milestone for Salsabrate The Good, as Fresh Cravings has now donated more than $600,000 to over 65 nonprofit organizations over the past two years.

This donation to Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is an extension of Fresh Cravings and Food Lion's partnership, which recently kicked off with the debut of Fresh Cravings Hummus in Food Lion stores, including flavors such as Mediterranean, Everything Bagel, and Honey Jalapeño.

"Our neighbors count on us, and we are committed to addressing food insecurity in the towns and cities we serve," said Adam Bass, Vice President of Pricing, Food Lion, and President, Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation. "We are humbled and honored for Fresh Cravings to recognize and celebrate Food Lion and our Foundation's efforts by contributing to our cause. Every family deserves nutritious food, and with Fresh Cravings' support, we play a role in providing access to food and achieving long-term food security."

The giveback initiative represents the power of these partnerships working together to nourish those experiencing hunger.

"We consider ourselves fortunate to partner with one of our valued customers and give back to the communities we both serve," said Jay Whitney, Fresh Cravings chief marketing officer. "Food Lion has a rich legacy as a retailer in the Southeast, and we are proud not only to support this remarkable organization through our 'Salsabrate The Good' campaign, but to also contribute to its esteemed legacy as a community steward. We are humbled to be a small part of the impact they make, daily, in their community—their spirit of service is truly commendable and deserves to be celebrated (or as we like to say, 'salsabrated')."

About Fresh Cravings®

Fresh Cravings is proudly family-owned and operated and is the fastest growing national brand across refrigerated salsa and hummus, now sold in more than 12,000 retail locations. We 'Crave Goodness' in all that we do, from creating elevated recipes to giving back to our communities. We believe that snacking should begin with high-quality ingredients and bold flavors worth celebrating. Fresh Cravings launched in 2015, with a line of refrigerated salsas, and as an answer to the dull, jarred salsa blends found in center store, we made ours with vibrant vegetables, like zesty peppers and vine-ripened tomatoes, in a range of heat levels and flavor varieties to satisfy each unique craving. We are known for authentic-tasting chilled salsas and flavor-filled hummus, along with unique plant based vegan dips and veggie-packed creamy dips that are sure to satisfy any craving. Fresh Cravings is part of FoodStory Brands, a family-owned and operated, Arizona-based company, which searches the world to bring thoughtfully curated and affordably priced food and beverage products to your table. For more information on Fresh Cravings visit: www.freshcravings.com or @FreshCravingsSalsa Facebook and Instagram .

About Food Lion

Food Lion is an omnichannel retailer committed to nourishing its neighbors during the moments that matter most. More than 82,000 associates across 1,100+ stores deliver an easy, fresh and affordable shopping experience throughout 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states. Through its 'Count on me' culture, Food Lion fosters a sense of belonging for all associates, promoting a diverse and inclusive environment that has supported LGBTQ+ equality for nearly two decades. Food Lion is the only company in the country to be named an ENERGY STAR Partner of the Year for 22 consecutive years. It also pioneered a food rescue program to support food-insecure neighbors. Through Food Lion Feeds, the retailer has donated more than 1 billion meals to individuals and families since 2014 and has committed to donate 1.5 billion meals by 2025. Founded and based in Salisbury, N.C., since 1957, Food Lion is a company of Ahold Delhaize USA, the U.S. division of Zaandam-based Ahold Delhaize. For more information, visit foodlion.com .

About The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation

The Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation is the philanthropic arm of Food Lion, based in Salisbury, N.C. Established in 2001, the Food Lion Feeds Charitable Foundation provides financial support for programs and organizations dedicated to eliminating hunger. The charitable foundation has provided more than $17.8 million in grant funding, helping to nourish communities with fresh food for backpack programs, Kids Café's and other hunger-relief programs as well as funding for long-term programs to help shorten the lines at food banks. The charitable foundation partners with Feeding America, the nation's largest hunger-relief agency, in addition to local food agencies serving the 10 Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic states in which Food Lion operates. For more information, visit foodlion.com/pages/food-lion-feeds .

