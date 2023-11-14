Hard Rock International and Steinhauer Properties to Develop First Full-Service Hotel Built in Long Beach in 30 Years

LONG BEACH, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Hard Rock International in partnership with Steinhauer Properties announced development plans to open the Hard Rock Hotel Long Beach, the first new-build full-service hotel built in Long Beach, California in 30 years and the first new Hard Rock Hotel property in Southern California in almost a decade. Set to begin construction in Summer 2024 with plans to open in Spring 2027, this upscale property will be a unique entertainment destination set in the heart of downtown Long Beach, adjacent to the convention center.

"We're grateful to Mayor Rex Richardson, the City Council and our partners for welcoming Hard Rock's unique brand of hospitality and entertainment to the City of Long Beach," said Jon Lucas, Chief Operating Officer for Hard Rock International. "We are really excited about expanding our award-winning hotel portfolio on the West Coast."

Conveniently located halfway between Los Angeles and Newport Beach, the new Hard Rock Hotel Long Beach is set to stand at 31 stories with easy accessibility to the mainstay attractions of the area such as Alamitos Beach, Shoreline Village, Long Beach Cruise Terminal and the Aquarium of the Pacific. The property will feature approximately 427 luxuriously appointed rooms and suites, including a stunning Rock Star Suite, along with what will be the tallest open rooftop bar on the Southern California Coast featuring 360-degree views. Guests will be able to enjoy a wide range of amenities including an outdoor swimming pool with an amenities deck offering sweeping views of the Pacific Ocean, a Body Rock® Fitness Studio, two on-site restaurant options, and a Rock Shop®, featuring Hard Rock's world-famous merchandise and other unique items. The new property will also feature a unique "speakeasy" with an intimate concert hall offering seating for approximately 250 patrons.

"With the Hard Rock brand consistently elevating and expanding its upscale entertainment offerings, we're thrilled to be a part of this amazing venture in Long Beach," said Greg Steinhauer, President of Steinhauer Properties. "We're proud to have the opportunity to create a unique and dynamic asset in this beautiful coastal city that reflects the incredible energy of this diverse community that is sure to attract visitors from around the world."

The new development is expected to create approximately 3,600 jobs, many being sourced through Unions. Approximately 3,100 positions will be created throughout the construction starting next summer, and approximately 500 permanent positions will be available once operations begin at the property in the Spring of 2027.

For more information on Hard Rock Hotel Long Beach, visit HardRockHotels.com.

About Hard Rock®:

Hard Rock International (HRI) is one of the most globally recognized companies with venues in over 70 countries spanning 290 locations that include owned/licensed or managed Hotels, Casinos, Rock Shops®, Live Performance Venues and Cafes. HRI also launched a joint venture named Hard Rock Digital in 2020, an online sportsbook, retail sportsbook and internet gaming platform. Beginning with an Eric Clapton guitar, Hard Rock owns the world's largest and most valuable collection of authentic music memorabilia at more than 87,000 pieces, which are displayed at its locations around the globe. In 2023, Hard Rock Hotels was honored by J.D. Power's North America Hotel Guest Satisfaction Index Study as the number one Upper Upscale Hotels brand in Outstanding Guest Satisfaction for the fourth time over the last five years. Hard Rock was also honored by Forbes among the World's Best Employers, as well as Best Employers for Women, Diversity and New Grads, Best Brands for Social Impact, Customer Service All-Star and a Top Large Employer in the Travel & Leisure, Gaming, and Entertainment Industry. HRI became the first privately-owned gaming company designated a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal in 2021, and has since been honored threefold. In the 2022 Global Gaming Awards, Hard Rock was named Land-Based Operator of the Year for the second time in four years. In 2021, Hard Rock Hotels & Casinos received first place ranking in the Casino Gaming Executive Satisfaction Survey conducted by Bristol Associates Inc. and Spectrum Gaming Group for six of the last seven years. Hard Rock International currently holds investment grades from primary investment rating agencies: S&P Global Ratings (BBB) and Fitch Ratings (BBB). For more information on Hard Rock International, visit www.hardrock.com or shop.hardrock.com.

About Steinhauer Properties:

Steinhauer Properties is a vertically integrated developer specializing in complex Urban Projects in unique locations around Stadiums and Convention Centers primarily in the Western United States. Visit www.steinhauerproperties.com

