Marketwake Acquires Punchlist, Sparking a New Wave of Streamlined Collaboration

Digital marketing agency Marketwake enhances creative collaboration and feedback with the strategic purchase of feedback management tool Punchlist.

Marketwake's acquisition ushers in a new era of efficiency for making work better.

ATLANTA, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Marketwake , an award-winning digital marketing agency located in Atlanta, has officially acquired Punchlist , the innovative feedback management tool that streamlines feedback and collaboration across teams. This partnership marks a significant milestone for both companies and their users, as it combines Marketwake's strategic growth expertise with Punchlist's no-code, visual-first feedback solution. In the coming weeks, Marketwake will unveil new, expansive plans for Punchlist, promising to enrich the user experience without altering the core functionality that thousands have come to rely on.

Introducing: Punchlist by Marketwake! (PRNewswire)

A Techstars graduate and two-time presenting company at Venture Atlanta , Punchlist received $2 million in seed funding in 2021 to help develop their powerful platform.

"We invested in Punchlist having seen the challenges inherent in securing feedback and approvals on creative assets—a universal problem facing internal and external creative teams alike," said Sean O'Brien, Managing Partner at Overline and lead investor in Punchlist. "The Punchlist platform delivers strong customer value by helping teams close the loop on creative feedback, removing friction and errors throughout the process. We have known the Marketwake team since their inception, and we are thrilled to see Punchlist find a home with one of Atlanta's top agencies."

The acquisition signifies growth and a strengthened commitment to the creative process. Punchlist has successfully processed hundreds of thousands of feedback instances, making it a pivotal tool for businesses across the globe. Now under Marketwake's guidance, the platform is poised for unprecedented expansion. This move represents Marketwake's dedication to eliminating common workflow obstacles in the pursuit of creating better work and better results.

Through their acquisition of Punchlist, Marketwake aims to drive growth, inspire change, and improve the creative workflow.

"Punchlist was crafted out of a vision to simplify and revolutionize creative feedback," said Pete Bernardo , founder of Punchlist. "Merging with Marketwake is a strategic step towards scaling that vision."

Marketwake's CEO, Brooke MacLean , echoes the sentiment. "The cornerstone of Marketwake's approach is our passionate pursuit of growth for our clients—not just for the sake of recognition, but to inspire change, drive growth, and forge meaningful connections. We feel that Punchlist's vision aligns fully with our goals to improve the collaboration and creative experience not just for our clients, but for all teams."

More detailed plans on the acquisition and its implications for current and future projects will be released soon. Interested parties are encouraged to keep an eye on the Marketwake Blog for updates.

About Marketwake

Based in Atlanta, Marketwake is a digital marketing agency committed to strategic growth and excellence. Serving a global clientele, Marketwake is known for its passion for inspiring change and fostering connections in the digital landscape. Visit Marketwake.com for more information or follow us on LinkedIn .

Please contact Brooke MacLean at brooke@punchlist.com for images, more information and additional questions.

ThMarketwake Team (PRNewswire)

Ask us about our new SaaS Company! (PRNewswire)

Punchlist acquired (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Marketwake