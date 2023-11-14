Mayo Clinic Laboratories and Progentec® collaborate to bring advanced biomarker testing services to patients with autoimmune diseases

ROCHESTER, Minn. and OKLAHOMA CITY, Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Mayo Clinic Laboratories , a leading global reference laboratory, and Progentec Diagnostics, a digital health and biomarker technology-based company focused on autoimmune conditions, today announced a strategic collaboration to bring Progentec's suite of proprietary biomarker blood tests for the proactive management of autoimmune diseases to market. The collaboration aims to increase accessibility for providers and patients across the U.S. and select global markets.

"Progentec's understanding of the immunologic foundations, combined with Mayo Clinic Laboratories' expertise as a world leader in lab services, provides hope for a significant unmet need for patients," says William Morice II, M.D., Ph.D., CEO of Mayo Clinic Laboratories. "Additionally, the collaboration will facilitate Mayo Clinic experts to provide guidance on ways to enhance test adoption and promote appropriate use."

Additionally, Mary Jo Williamson, chief administrative officer, Mayo Clinic Laboratories, has joined the Progentec board of directors. Ms. Williamson oversees the Mayo Clinic diagnostic business lines, which include Mayo Clinic Laboratories and Remote Diagnostics. With over 30 years of experience in healthcare, Ms. Williamson will bring a wealth of insight to the board.

"The work represents a significant step forward in our mission to provide robust testing services that contribute to the health and well-being of individuals and communities with autoimmune conditions," says Mohan Purushothaman, Ph.D., CEO of Progentec Diagnostics. "It also establishes a sound framework for new tests under development for autoimmune conditions."

Mayo Clinic has a financial interest in the technology referenced in this press release. Mayo Clinic will use any revenue it receives to support its not-for-profit mission in patient care, education and research.

About Mayo Clinic Laboratories

Mayo Clinic Laboratories , the global leader in turning test results into clinical answers, provides advanced testing and pathology services for 3,400 healthcare organizations in partnership with Mayo Clinic's Department of Laboratory Medicine and Pathology . Mayo Clinic Laboratories offers more than 4,400 tests and pathology services and performs more than 26 million tests annually. Revenue is used to support medical education and research at Mayo Clinic.

About Progentec

Progentec Diagnostics, Inc. is a digital health and diagnostic company focused on improving outcomes in patients with autoimmune disease, a family of complex chronic conditions that account for $150B in annual healthcare spend in the U.S. The company has brought together a suite of novel biomarker blood tests with advanced AI-based technologies that use cytokine and digital signals to provide predictive power leading to better care decisions and improved patient quality of life. Integration of digital and virtual solutions to ensure continuity of care is a major area of focus for the company.

Contact:

Mayo Clinic: newsbureau@mayo.edu

Progentec Diagnostics: corpcomms@progentec.com

View original content:

SOURCE Progentec Diagnostics, Inc.