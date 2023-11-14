Season 5 of David Meltzer's "2 Minute Drill" to Premiere on Apple TV

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The highly anticipated fifth season of David Meltzer's acclaimed show, "2 Minute Drill," is set to premiere on Apple TV on November 17th, 2023. It promises to give viewers an in-depth look at how to deliver a winning pitch and make an impact with their ideas. Each week, "2 Minute Drill" provides five new contestants the opportunity to pitch and win more than $50,000 in cash and prizes. The show boasts a remarkable lineup of thought leaders, executives, celebrities, athletes, and entertainers, sharing their insights on what it takes to stand out and share your vision with the world.

Hosted by the legendary entrepreneur, speaker, and investor David Meltzer, Season 5 of "2 Minute Drill" will continue its tradition of delivering enlightening insights and inspiration for entrepreneurs worldwide. This season features episode partners like Square, the financial services platform, and Proto Inc., which offers entrepreneurs the ability to use cutting-edge hologram technology for their pitches.

This season's list of judges includes Forbes Riley, a celebrity TV host, health and fitness expert, entrepreneur, and visionary; Clinton Sparks, a Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum DJ, producer, and songwriter; Ryan Pineda, CEO of Pineda Company; Marshall Faulk, Pro Football Hall of Fame running back; and Teddi Mellencamp, a reality television star, wellness coach, and accountability expert, among others.

Entrepreneur Showcases this season will introduce groundbreaking entrepreneurs and business leaders such as Sanya Richards-Ross, Founder & Co-Owner of Mommi Nation and decorated track and field Olympian; Elizabeth Gould, Best-Selling Author, Entrepreneur, and Personal Reinvention Coach; Tyler Deveraux, Co-Founder & CEO of MF Capital Partners and Multi Family Mindset; Van Carlson, Founder & CEO of Strategic Risk Alternatives (SRA); and many more.

In addition to the overall winner for each episode, one entrepreneur will be honored with the JA Impact award in recognition of their positive influence in their community. JA Worldwide, one of the world's largest NGOs, was nominated for the 2022 Nobel Peace Prize, with David Meltzer serving as Chief Chancellor of JA University Worldwide.

Don't miss the premiere episode of "2 Minute Drill" Season 5 on November 17th. Get ready to gain valuable insights from some of the most influential entrepreneurs of our time to level up your business and accelerate towards your goals.

