Sedgwick appoints Elizabeth Francy Demaret President of carrier services

MEMPHIS, Tenn., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sedgwick, a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions, announced that Elizabeth Francy Demaret has been named to President of carrier services. In this role, she will strategically direct Sedgwick's offerings that cater to the needs of property, casualty and benefits insurance companies of all sizes across more than 80 countries.

Elizabeth Francy Demaret (PRNewswire)

Demaret is widely recognized as an expert in the insurance industry with more than 35 years of broking, underwriting and claims management experience. Demaret has been with Sedgwick for 11 years, most recently serving as President of specialty operations, a position she has held since 2020. Prior to this, she served in various leadership positions at Sedgwick, including Chief of Staff and Executive Vice President of carrier relations and Managing Director of international and carrier development.

"Elizabeth is uniquely suited to step into this role, given her in-depth understanding of all aspects of insurance, international markets and product development strategies," said Mike Arbour, CEO of Sedgwick. "She is an integral part of our leadership team, and I know she will apply her wealth of experience to driving greater efficiency, finding proactive solutions, and enhancing how we serve insurance companies."

Under Demaret's guidance, Sedgwick will continue to support companies with property loss adjusting solutions, staffing resources for surge and program business, and technology-driven outsourcing and white-labeling options for all lines of business, including automotive, general liability and more.

"I am grateful for the opportunity to continue working with Sedgwick's product line leaders to develop solutions for the complex market dynamics and challenges our clients face," Demaret said. "Our robust offerings, data analytics and technology platforms are unmatched in their capacity to support carriers' unique and evolving needs.

Demaret has been recognized as a Women to Watch honoree by Business Insurance and among the Elite Women in Insurance by Insurance Business America on two occasions. She also served as the first female chair of the World Federation of Insurance Intermediaries. She holds a bachelor's degree in economics, political science and urban studies from the University of Richmond.

About Sedgwick

Sedgwick is a leading global provider of technology-enabled risk, benefits and integrated business solutions. The company provides a broad range of resources tailored to clients' specific needs in casualty, property, marine, benefits, brand protection and other lines. At Sedgwick, caring counts; through the dedication and expertise of 31,000 colleagues across 80 countries, the company takes care of people and organizations by mitigating and reducing risks and losses, promoting health and productivity, protecting brand reputations, and containing costs that can impact performance. Sedgwick's majority shareholder is The Carlyle Group; Stone Point Capital LLC, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ), Onex and other management investors are minority shareholders. For more, see sedgwick.com.

Sedgwick Logo. (PRNewsFoto/Sedgwick) (PRNewsFoto/) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Sedgwick