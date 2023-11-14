"Stay in the Hunt!" Urges Ty Warner, Announcing Beanie Hunt Contest in Celebration of 30th Anniversary

Every week until New Year's Eve 2023, Ty Inc. will award $1,000 to the creator of the best TikTok video depicting their hunt for classic Beanie Babies.

OAK BROOK, Ill., Nov. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ty Warner, owner of the largest manufacturer of soft toys in the world, today announced the 30th Anniversary Beanie Hunt Contest, in which his company Ty Inc. will give away $1,000 every week until New Year's Eve for the best TikTok video showing the creator's hunt for a limited-edition 30th anniversary Beanie Baby.

Every week until New Year’s Eve 2023, Ty Inc. will award $1,000 to the creator of the best TikTok video depicting their hunt for classic Beanie Babies. (PRNewswire)

"It's been three decades since I first introduced the world to Beanie Babies. I'm delighted to have brought them back and to see the fantastic reaction so far," Warner said. "As someone who's always been in the business of dreams, I wanted to encourage people's creativity. Spurring them to make TikToks of their quest for Beanie Babies seemed a fun way to do that."

Warner's company, Ty Inc., retired Beanie Babies for a period of time. But in celebration of the 30th anniversary, the company is bringing back a different set of limited-edition 30th Anniversary Beanie Babies every few weeks. They will be periodically announced and shipped to select retail stores nationwide.

But which ones? Where? And when? That's where the hunt comes in. A dedicated web page on the Ty Inc. site will always show the current Beanies to find, as will the company's social media channels. (Go there to see other cool, Hunt-related content, too!)

Capture a video of you (and maybe your Beanie-fan friends, too) on a quest to find these special classic Beanie Babies. Post it to TikTok, then enter the contest on the web page linked above. The most creative entries each week will win $1,000.

"Beanie Babies have always been about imagination, creativity and play. I encourage Beanie fans out there to get in the hunt and stay there, recording their experiences and submitting a prize-winning video," Warner said.

To learn more about Ty's products, please visit: https://shop.ty.com/

About Ty Warner

Ty Warner is an American toy manufacturer and owner of luxury hotels worldwide. He is Chairman, CEO, and founder of Ty Inc, the largest manufacturer of soft toys in the world. A philanthropist, Warner has donated more than $300 million to a variety of charities. Most recently, Warner released Max the dog Beanie Baby , with 100% of profits being donated to NEXT for Autism to raise awareness of autism support.

In April 2020, the United Way Worldwide COVID-19 Fund received 100% of the profits from the sale of Hope, a limited-edition praying bear . In addition, Warner was the first to organize and prepare his Four Seasons Hotel New York as a safe haven for first responders during the pandemic. He made it possible for doctors and nurses working the frontlines to reside at the Four Seasons Hotel New York free of charge. This prevented unnecessary COVID exposure to their families and loved ones, reduced extensive travel to and from the city and allowed first responders the much-needed rest from their exhausting schedules.

Other charities that have benefitted from Warner's philanthropy efforts include Children's Hunger Fund, World Vision, Toy Bank, International Toy Bank, Today Show, Children's Miracle Network, Operation Iraqi Freedom, Toys for Tots, Princess of Wales Foundation, Andre Agassi Foundation, American Red Cross, Save the Children, Elizabeth Glaser Pediatric AIDS Foundation, NY Police and Fire Widow's Fund, Ronald McDonald House, USO, Mayo Clinic and UNICEF.

For more information about Ty Warner's company, Ty Inc., visit https://shop.ty.com/ .

Every week until New Year’s Eve 2023, Ty Inc. will award $1,000 to the creator of the best TikTok video depicting their hunt for classic Beanie Babies. (PRNewswire)

(PRNewsfoto/Ty Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ty Inc.