Quaker Houghton Announces Quarterly Dividend

CONSHOHOCKEN, Pa., Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Board of Directors of Quaker Houghton (NYSE: KWR) today declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.455 per share, payable on January 31, 2024, to shareholders of record at the close of business on January 17, 2024.

Quaker Houghton is the global leader in industrial process fluids. With a presence around the world, including operations in over 25 countries, our customers include thousands of the world's most advanced and specialized steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, container, mining, and metalworking companies. Our high-performing, innovative and sustainable solutions are backed by best-in-class technology, deep process knowledge and customized services. With approximately 4,600 employees, including chemists, engineers and industry experts, we partner with our customers to improve their operations so they can run even more efficiently, even more effectively, whatever comes next. Quaker Houghton is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania, located near Philadelphia in the United States. Visit quakerhoughton.com to learn more.

