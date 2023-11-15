TORONTO, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Nulogy , a leading provider of supply chain collaboration solutions, is excited to announce that We Pack Logistics LLC has joined the Nulogy community, which consists of hundreds of contract packagers, logistics providers, manufacturers, suppliers and fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) brands that run their operations and network on Nulogy.

We Pack Logistics chooses Nulogy to digitally enable co-pack growth and agility (CNW Group/Nulogy Corporation) (PRNewswire)

Identifying a strategic opportunity to upscale its contract packaging operations to fuel business growth, We Pack Logistics chose Nulogy to digitally enable its operation to achieve some of these main objectives:

Effectively manage increasingly complex orders for new and existing FMCG customers;

Gain visibility and control over shop floor costs, while automating and realizing efficiency gains; and

Standardize its co-pack workflows across their multiple sites.

"As a co-packing business that is in growth mode with ever expanding and changing customer needs, the team at We Pack Logistics realized it was critical to implement a software solution that could cater specifically to the needs and workflows of our organization," says Brandon Hoog, President and Chief Information Officer, We Pack Logistics. "Nulogy emerged as the perfect fit to scale up our operations to support future increased volume and geographical expansion, and we are excited to see the value that the platform's real-time data visibility will bring us and our customers."

"Our relationship with We Pack Logistics is a textbook example of how Nulogy's solutions are built to solve complex problems that supply chain providers such as co-packers face every day," says Jason Tham, CEO and co-founder of Nulogy. "By driving efficiencies and visibility throughout We Pack's co-pack operations, Nulogy is demonstrating how technology can enable more robust and sustainable supply chain operations."

We Pack has a history of driving customer value through its technology enabled operations including its Manhattan Associates warehouse management system and Microsoft Dynamics ERP, but it was missing a strong software solution to support its packaging operation. Hoog said, "Nulogy completes the last piece of our technology toolkit that we were missing. We are growing as a contract packager, and we are thrilled to have Nulogy's solution to modernize our packaging operation and enable our growth."

Nulogy's Multi-Enterprise Platform

Nulogy is the only purpose-built multi-enterprise collaboration platform for supplier networks and digitally enables manufacturers and their external supplier networks to collaborate seamlessly on a centralized, data-driven, AI-enabled platform. Nulogy's solutions run within the supply networks of global FMCG leaders such as L'Oréal, Colgate-Palmolive, and Church & Dwight, as well as hundreds of supplier sites around the world.

Nulogy is also the global leader in co-pack software, field-proven in hundreds of sites worldwide. Nulogy's platform provides purpose-built functionality for digitizing and optimizing the end-to-end contract packaging workflow, enabling co-pack providers to increase efficiency, improve profit margins, and drive growth.

About We Pack Logistics

With headquarters in Paris, Texas, We Pack provides contract packaging and warehousing services to the food, beverage, and consumer-packaged goods markets. For over three decades, We Pack has ensured projects are delivered to market on-time, in-full and with the highest level of quality control for Fortune 500 customers. We Pack has grown throughout Texas and North Carolina to approach 2 million square feet of space offering a wide suite of flexible and diverse packaging solutions.

About Nulogy

Nulogy, a leading supplier of digital supply chain solutions, enables fast-moving consumer goods companies and their supplier communities to collaborate on a multi-enterprise platform in order to deliver with excellence to an ever-changing consumer market. Nulogy's cloud-based platform optimizes upstream supply ecosystems composed of brand manufacturers, contract manufacturers and packagers, third party logistics providers, raw material and packaging suppliers to accelerate supply chain responsiveness and collaborate at the speed of today's market.

Nulogy Logo (CNW Group/Nulogy Corporation) (PRNewswire)

We Pack Logistics Logo (CNW Group/Nulogy Corporation) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nulogy Corporation