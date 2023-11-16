Building a bridge of connectivity through technology and culture

BEIJING, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from China Daily:

The 7th Belt and Road Teenager Maker Camp & Teacher Workshop concluded successfully in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, on November 10.

The closing ceremony was attended by Zhou Chengfang, Member of the Party Leadership Group of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference Committee of Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region; Xin Bing, Director General of the Children & Youth Science Center of CAST (CYSCC); Na Xiang, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Vice-chairman of the Guangxi Association for Science and Technology; You Xingguang, Secretary of the Party Leadership Group and Vice-chairman of the Yunnan Association for Science and Technology; Guo Wei, Member of the CPC Nanning Standing Committee, and Vice Mayor of Nanning Municipal People's Government.

Zhou Chengfang highlighted that the Maker Camp not only successfully fostered an enriching exchange platform for young science enthusiasts and educators, but also established a strong foundation for Guangxi in setting up a platform with ASEAN characteristics. This event aims to enhance international cooperation in science popularization for shared benefits from high-quality scientific resources.

At the ceremony, 12 teams were honored with the "Best Team" award, 7 received the "Best Presentation" award and another 7 were recognized with the "Best Maker" award. Guests also paid a visit to the achievement exhibition of the Maker Camp and the China-ASEAN Youth Science Carnival.

With the theme "Dream of Future Science, Dedication to Better World" the main event unfolded in Guangxi and Chongqing, while others took place in other provinces in parallel.

These activities effectively showcased Guangxi's resources of science, technology, and culture. Through visits to museums, SGMW workshop, and a night event of art and cultural exchanges, participants were captivated by the enchantment of science and the diversity in cultures, and also gained insights into the technological advancements in intelligent new energy vehicles.

