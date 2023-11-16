Nabors Prices $650 Million in Senior Priority Guaranteed Notes

HAMILTON, Bermuda, Nov. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nabors Industries Ltd. (NYSE: NBR) ("Nabors") today announced that Nabors Industries, Inc. ("NII") has priced $650 million in aggregate principal amount of senior priority guaranteed notes due 2030 (the "Notes") in the offering it announced earlier today. The Notes will bear interest at an annual rate of 9.125% and are being offered to investors at an initial price of 100% of par. The Notes will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Nabors and certain of Nabors' indirect wholly-owned subsidiaries consisting of Nabors Drilling Holdings Inc., Nabors Drilling Technologies USA, Inc., Nabors International Finance Inc., Nabors Lux Finance 1 S.à.r.l., Nabors Lux 2 S.à.r.l., Nabors Global Holdings Limited, Nabors International Management Limited, Nabors Holdings Ltd. and Canrig Drilling Technology Canada Ltd. The sale of the Notes to the initial purchasers is expected to close on November 20, 2023, subject to customary closing conditions, and is expected to result in approximately $641 million in net proceeds to Nabors after deducting offering expenses payable by Nabors.

The Notes will be senior unsecured obligations of NII and will rank pari passu with NII's existing 7.375% Senior Priority Guaranteed Notes due 2027 (the "Existing Senior Priority Guaranteed Notes"). The Notes will be guaranteed, jointly and severally, by (i) Nabors, (ii) each of the subsidiaries that guarantee Nabors' existing 7.25% Senior Guaranteed Notes due 2026 and 7.50% Senior Guaranteed Notes due 2028 (together, the "Existing Guaranteed Notes") and (iii) certain lower-tier subsidiaries of Nabors that guarantee NII's revolving credit facility (the "Revolving Credit Facility") but do not currently guarantee the Existing Guaranteed Notes (the "Lower Tier Notes Guarantors"). The guarantee of the Notes by the Lower Tier Notes Guarantors will be contractually subordinated in right of payment with respect to the Lower Tier Notes Guarantors' guarantee of the Revolving Credit Facility. Each of the guarantors of the Notes have guaranteed the Existing Senior Priority Guaranteed Notes and will guarantee the Notes on an equal and ratable basis.

Nabors intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to retire its outstanding 5.75% senior notes due 2025 (the "Senior Notes due 2025"). The remaining net proceeds will be used for general corporate purposes. As of today's date, there is $474.1 million in aggregate principal of Senior Notes due 2025 outstanding.

The Notes will be offered and sold to persons reasonably believed to be qualified institutional buyers in accordance with Rule 144A under the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the "Securities Act") and to persons outside the United States in accordance with Regulation S under the Securities Act and applicable exemptions from registration, prospectus or like requirements under the laws and regulations of the relevant jurisdictions outside the United States. The Notes will not be registered under the Securities Act and may not be offered or sold in the United States except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the registration requirements of the Securities Act and applicable state securities laws. The Notes will also not be registered in any jurisdiction outside of the United States and no action or steps will be taken to permit the offer of the Notes in any such jurisdiction where any registration or other action or steps would be required to permit an offer of the Notes.

The Notes will not be offered or sold in any such jurisdiction except pursuant to an exemption from, or in a transaction not subject to, the relevant requirements of laws and regulations of such jurisdictions.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the Notes or any other securities of Nabors or its subsidiaries, nor shall there be any offer, solicitation or sale of the Notes in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful.

The information above includes forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Securities Act and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, as disclosed by Nabors from time to time in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. As a result of these factors, Nabors' actual results may differ materially from those indicated or implied by such forward-looking statements. Nabors does not undertake to update these forward-looking statements.

About Nabors Industries

Nabors Industries is a leading provider of advanced technology for the energy industry. With presence in more than 20 countries, Nabors has established a global network of people, technology and equipment to deploy solutions that deliver safe, efficient and responsible energy production. By leveraging its core competencies, particularly in drilling, engineering, automation, data science and manufacturing, Nabors aims to innovate the future of energy and enable the transition to a lower-carbon world. Learn more about Nabors and its energy technology leadership: www.nabors.com.

