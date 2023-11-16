U.S. News & World Report Announces the 2024 Best Vehicle Brand and Best CPO Program Awards

WASHINGTON, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- U.S. News & World Report, the global authority in rankings and consumer advice, today announced its 2024 Best Vehicle Brand and Best Certified Pre-Owned Program awards.

After evaluating 38 brands, U.S. News' Best Vehicle Brands recognizes industry-wide excellence across four key segments of the automotive market: cars, SUVs, trucks and luxury vehicles. Drawing from distinct criteria, the U.S. News Best CPO Program recognizes the CPO program that offers consumers the most benefits.

For the third year in a row, U.S. News recognized Honda as the Best Car Brand. Honda's overall scores can be attributed to the strong qualities of the Civic and Accord models. High quality earned Mazda its first win as the Best SUV Brand. Ram secured its win as the Best Truck Brand for the fifth consecutive year due to consistently high overall quality across Ram 1500 and Ram 2500 models. The Best Luxury Brand was awarded to Rivian , which applies an innovative approach to its luxury vehicles.

"Our Best Vehicle Brand awards recognize the automakers that produce vehicles that best align with consumer interests," says Jim Sharifi, managing editor of U.S. News Best Cars. "Finding the right brand can be an important step toward buying the right vehicle. Our 2024 award winners deserve to be high on the shopping list for car buyers who are in the market for a new car, SUV, truck or luxury vehicle."

The 2024 Best Vehicle Brand Winners

Honda Best Car Brand:

Mazda Best SUV Brand:

Ram Best Truck Brand:

Rivian Best Luxury Brand:

To determine the award winners, U.S. News Best Cars averaged the overall score of all the given brand's products in each award class. The brand with the highest average score was designated the winner in that specific category. The overall scores are derived from the U.S. News Best Cars rankings, which take into account safety ratings, reliability data and the collective opinion of the automotive press.

The 2024 Best Certified Pre-Owned Program Winner

For the seventh consecutive year, Lexus was awarded the Best Certified Pre-Owned Program, based on its extensive warranty coverage and an array of premium program benefits.

"Lexus is a top choice due to the brand's strong reputation for reliability," said Sharifi. "In addition to an exceptional warranty, L/Certified by Lexus wins our Best CPO Program award because of great benefits that include a free loaner car and free maintenance visits."

To determine the award winner, U.S. News evaluated a range of distinct CPO program coverages and benefits including warranty coverage duration, trip interruption reimbursement, roadside assistance perks and more.

SOURCE U.S. News & World Report, L.P.