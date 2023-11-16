VTEX Connect Live | NYC 2024: A Premier Event Where Commerce Leaders Connect

The event will highlight insights from global retail leaders, debrief takeaways from NRF 2024, and feature a keynote from Magic Johnson



NEW YORK, Nov. 16, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- VTEX (NYSE: VTEX), the global enterprise digital commerce platform, sponsored by AWS, Paypal, VML, Pivotree, and other leaders in the digital commerce industry, present VTEX Connect Live | NYC, the first U.S.-based event of its kind. The event features content and networking sessions designed to inspire commerce leaders and transform their approach to digital commerce in the new year. It will be held on January 15, 2024, at The Glasshouse in New York City, following day two of the NRF 2024: Retail's Big Show. The headline event at VTEX Connect Live | NYC will be a keynote from visionary entrepreneur and basketball Hall of Famer Magic Johnson.

"Brands are facing a challenging, ever-evolving retail environment alongside an uncertain economic outlook, making it a critical time to evaluate ecommerce business needs," said Mariano Gomide de Faria, founder and co-CEO of VTEX. "I'm looking forward to bringing together a group of forward-looking retail leaders and equipping them with actionable insights for their organizations on balancing freedom with low maintenance commerce technology architectures."

VTEX Connect Live will feature the following:

Captivating Keynote with Magic : Insights from Earvin "Magic" Johnson, renowned basketball legend, where he'll guide attendees through the secrets of a winning mentality, drawing from his iconic career on and off the court.

Ecommerce Evolution Featuring Hearst : A deep dive into the key takeaways for 2024 from NRF, curated into a playbook of actionable strategies by VTEX co-founders Mariano Gomide de Faria and Geraldo Thomaz , as well as Hearst, the global, diversified media, information, and services company.

Premier Retail Networking: Rub elbows with the brightest minds in ecommerce. Share insights, form connections, and expand your network. Enjoy exquisite food and drinks and party with the talented DJ Marina Diniz.

"VTEX Connect Live will complement NRF by giving tangible, actionable recommendations from experts on applying the tendencies and content shared during NRF," said Daniela Jurado, EVP, North America, Sales & Marketing. "It's giving you the chance to put into practice the knowledge you received earlier that day."

Due to high demand, VIP tickets to VTEX Connect are sold out, however general tickets are still available. General tickets include access to the event, all-inclusive food, beverage, live music and access to sponsor activations. Tickets can be purchased at https://vtexconnect.vtex.com/new-york/ .

For more information about VTEX, please visit www.vtex.com .

About VTEX

VTEX (NYSE: VTEX) is the enterprise digital commerce platform where forward-thinking CEOs and CIOs smarten up their investments. Our composable and complete platform helps brands and retailers modernize their stack and reduce maintenance costs by rapidly migrating from legacy systems, connecting their entire value chain, and making inventory and fulfillment their strength.

As a leader in digital commerce, VTEX is trusted by more than 2,600 B2C and B2B customers, including Carrefour, Colgate, Motorola, Sony, Stanley Black & Decker, and Whirlpool, having over 3,400 active online stores across 38 countries (as of FY ended on December 31, 2022). For more information, visit www.vtex.com.

