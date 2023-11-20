Audigo Introduces Multi-Mic Recording for Wireless Mobile Studio

New Product Frees Creators to Capture Great Sounding

Multi-Track Audio with Video

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Audigo , the maker of the Audigo pocket size, wireless smart microphone and mobile studio app, today introduced multiple microphone recording using Audigo. The new multi-mic release allows for effortless recording using up to four microphones. Audigo combines smart mics, a powerful mobile app, and optional cloud services to enable the effortless creation of great-sounding audio and video content by anyone, anywhere, including musicians, podcasters, and creators of all kinds. To support the new feature, Audigo now offers specially priced Multi-Mic packs.

Audigo Multi-Mic delivers effortless audio and video recording using up to four Audigo pocket-size wireless smart microphones and the mobile Studio iPhone app. (PRNewswire)

Creators can now connect up to four Audigo smart mics directly to a single iPhone, without the need for additional wires or receivers. Each microphone captures a separate audio track. The four tracks can then be immediately mixed after recording and enhanced with reverb, EQ, stereo and compression - all in the Audigo mobile app. Video created with the app at the same time is automatically synced with the audio mix.

Watch Elle Cordova create using Audigo Multi-Mic

"With its portability and ease of use, Audigo was already a game changer for anyone who uses their phone to record on the go," said musician and content creator Elle Cordova. "And the new multi-mic function will make it that much easier to get high quality audio anywhere, anytime."

"Traditionally, the multi mic recording experience has required bulky equipment, yards of cables, and complex software," offered Armen Nazarian, Audigo's founder, CEO and lifetime drummer. "We've boiled it down to just a handful of our crystal clear smart microphones and your phone. And with eight mic recording coming next year, we'll deliver the ultimate Audigo experience that musician and podcasting creators have been waiting for."

To celebrate Multi-Mic, Audigo has introduced special holiday pricing. For a limited time, single mics start at $219, with multi-mic packages starting at $423. Visit audigolabs.com to find the right Audigo setup for your creative needs.

About Audigo

Audigo develops mobile-based content solutions for musicians, podcasters and video creators, delivering effortless functionality with artfully simple user experiences. Audigo helps creators produce great sounding, spontaneous, and collaborative audio and video content - anytime, anywhere.

Audigo is based in San Francisco, CA. Their team has deep experience delivering consumer products previously at Tesla, Sonos, and Oculus.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Audigo Labs