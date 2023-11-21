Announcing 2023 Infrastructure Grants to Support Clinical Trials

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants, is thrilled to announce $1.1 million in new grants to bolster pediatric cancer clinical trial enrollment. Clinical trials play a crucial role in the fight against childhood cancer. The unsung heroes who help make clinical trials happen for kids are the dedicated clinical research associates, nurses, and support staff.

This $1.1 million supports these necessary roles to ensure more kids get treated on a clinical trial, often their best hope for a cure.

These grants would not be possible without the support of St. Baldrick's volunteers, supporters and donors.

The following institutions were awarded a St. Baldrick's Foundation Infrastructure award:

CALIFORNIA

Loma Linda University Children's Health, Loma Linda

Valley Children's Healthcare, Madera

Children's Hospital of Orange County (CHOC), Orange

University of California, San Francisco , San Francisco on behalf of the Pediatric Cancer Center at Children's Hospital and Research Center Oakland, Oakland

FLORIDA

Orlando Regional Healthcare, Orlando

ILLINOIS

University of Illinois Chicago , Chicago

IOWA

Blank Children's Cancer and Blood Disorders Center, Des Moines

LOUISIANA

Children's Hospital New Orleans, New Orleans

MICHIGAN

Children's Hospital of Michigan Foundation, Detroit

MISSOURI

Children's Mercy Kansas City, Kansas City

SSM Health Cardinal Glennon Children's Hospital, St. Louis

NORTH CAROLINA

Wake Forest University Health Sciences, Winston-Salem

NEW JERSEY

Hackensack Meridian Health, Edison

NEW MEXICO

University of New Mexico HSC, Albuquerque

NEVADA

Renown Health Foundation, Reno

NEW YORK

Children's Hospital at Montefiore, Bronx

Weill Medical College of Cornell University , New York

SUNY Upstate Medical University , Syracuse

The Melodies Center for Childhood Cancer and Blood Disorders at Albany Medical Center, Albany

TEXAS

El Paso Children's Hospital Foundation, El Paso

Baylor College of Medicine , Houston on behalf of Vannie E. Cook Jr. Children's Cancer Clinic, McAllen

VIRGINIA

Children's Hospital of the King's Daughters, Norfolk

WISCONSIN

St. Vincent Hospital of the Hospital Sisters of the Third Order of St. Francis , Green Bay

Children's Hospital of Wisconsin Foundation, Inc., Milwaukee

The next set of grants will be announced in March, supported by donations made now. Visit the St. Baldrick's Foundation grants page to learn more about all the research these grants are supporting.

About St. Baldrick's Foundation

Every 2 minutes, a child somewhere is diagnosed with cancer. In the U.S., 1 in 5 will not survive. The St. Baldrick's Foundation, the largest charity funder of childhood cancer research grants, is on a mission to Conquer Kids' Cancer by supporting the most promising research to find cures and better treatments for all childhood cancers. When you give to St. Baldrick's, you don't just give to one hospital – you support virtually every institution with the expertise to treat kids with cancer across the U.S. St. Baldrick's ensures that children fighting cancer now — and those diagnosed in the future — will have access to the most cutting-edge treatment, by supporting every stage of research, from new ideas in the lab to the training of the next generation of researchers, to life-saving clinical trials. Visit StBaldricks.org and help #ConquerKidsCancer.

