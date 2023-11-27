SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind MPW Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of November 28, 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Medical Properties Trust, Inc. ("MPW") (NYSE: MPW) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong (PRNewsfoto/The Law Offices of Vincent Wong) (PRNewswire)

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between May 23, 2023 and August 17, 2023.

If you suffered a loss on your investment in MPW, contact us about potential recovery by using the link below. There is no cost or obligation to you.

https://www.wongesq.com/pslra-1/mpw-class-action-submission-form/?prid=56658&wire=4

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against MPW includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) MPW's recapitalization transaction (the "Recap Transaction") with Prospect Medical Holdings, Inc. was subject to regulatory approval and had in fact been placed on hold by the Department of Managed Health Care of the Health and Human Services Agency of the State of California ("DMHC"); (ii) accordingly, MPW had misrepresented the regulatory process for the Recap Transaction's approval; (iii) as a result of the foregoing, MPW overstated the approval prospects and benefits of the Recap Transaction; and (iv) as a result, the Company's public statements regarding the Recap Transaction were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: November 28, 2023

Aggrieved MPW investors only have until November 28, 2023 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

Vincent Wong, Esq. is an experienced attorney who has represented investors in securities litigations involving financial fraud and violations of shareholder rights. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Law Offices of Vincent Wong