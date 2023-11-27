SHAREHOLDER ALERT: The Law Offices of Vincent Wong Remind Outlook Investors of a Lead Plaintiff Deadline of January 2, 2024

NEW YORK, Nov. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Attention Outlook Therapeutics, Inc. ("Outlook") (NASDAQ: OTLK) shareholders:

The Law Offices of Vincent Wong announce that a class action lawsuit has commenced on behalf of investors who purchased between December 29, 2022 and August 29, 2023.

ABOUT THE ACTION: The class action against Outlook includes allegations that the Company made materially false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) there was a lack of substantial evidence supporting the Company's lead product candidate, ONS-5010, as a treatment for wet age-related macular degeneration; (ii) Outlook and/or its manufacturing partner had deficient chemistry manufacturing and controls and other manufacturing issues for ONS-5010, which remained unresolved at the time the ONS-5010 biologics license application ("BLA") was resubmitted to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration ("FDA"); (iii) as a result of all the foregoing, the FDA was unlikely to approve the ONS-5010 BLA in its present form; (iv) accordingly, ONS-5010's regulatory and commercial prospects were overstated; and (v) as a result, the Company's public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

DEADLINE: January 2, 2024

Aggrieved Outlook investors only have until January 2, 2024 to request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. You are not required to act as a lead plaintiff in order to share in any recovery.

CONTACT:

Vincent Wong, Esq.

39 East Broadway

Suite 304

New York, NY 10002

Tel. 212.425.1140

E-Mail: vw@wongesq.com

