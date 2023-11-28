Cincoro Tequila Unveils Rare Limited-Edition in Collaboration with Visionary Artist Joshua Vides Ahead of Miami Art Basel 2023

NEW YORK, Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cincoro Tequila, an award-winning portfolio of luxury tequilas, introduces its first limited-edition collaboration in partnership with renowned visual artist, Joshua Vides. This partnership brings together the unique design of the Cincoro bottle with Joshua Vides' graphic monochromatic style, resulting in a true collector's item. Timed perfectly for Miami Art Week, this exclusive release, featuring only 150 bottles, will be showcased during a private, invitation-only affair at the Edition Hotel.

Cincoro Tequila Launches First Limited-Edition in Collaboration with Renowned Artist Joshua Vides (PRNewswire)

Vides used his "reality to idea" concept to reimagine the Cincoro bottle and create a striking display box like no other. To further enhance its collector's appeal, every bottle comes with a signed and numbered sketch. Cincoro co-founders Michael Jordan and Emilia Fazzalari personally selected the exquisite Añejo Tequila for this limited edition, as they meticulously do for every batch of Cincoro Tequila.

Joshua Vides, sharing his thoughts on the collaboration with Cincoro Tequila expressed "With any collaboration that I do, I want to make sure it aligns with my brand and that I love the product, so I was stoked when Cincoro approached me to collaborate. For me, it's incredibly exciting to work with a company that's surrounded by greatness whether it be from their stacked roster of founders to their delicious and smooth liquid," said visual artist Joshua Vides. "The Cincoro bottle, with its sleek design, provided me with an open canvas that empowered me to reimagine its presentation. I was able to design it with a 360-degree approach, allowing me to accentuate the authentic beauty of the bottle in a new way. This creation is one I'm proud to share with my community and Cincoro's devoted fan base."

Priced at $649.99 (750ml), the Cincoro Añejo x Josh Vides collaboration will be available online for exclusive pre-release through luxury e-commerce platform, ReserveBar. The exclusive release will feature a limited and new batch of Cincoro's award-winning Añejo Tequila, which has been aged for over 20 months. The expression will be presented in Cincoro's award-winning bottle with a distinctive white and black finish designed by Josh Vides.

"We're thrilled to unveil this exclusive collaboration with Joshua Vides who seamlessly blended his signature monochromatic style with our elegant bottle," said Emilia Fazzalari, Co-founder and Executive Chairman at Cincoro Tequila. "This partnership brings together the worlds of art and luxury, offering a unique collector's item to celebrate our delicious Tequila and introduces it to a new audience passionate about art, streetwear culture, and our delicious liquid. Michael and I hand-selected this batch of our Añejo Tequila, as we felt it would reflect the greatness and exceptional artistry of the bottle."

Josh Vides, in collaboration with the Cincoro Tequila team, has conceived an extraordinary wooden box to house the limited edition Añejo bottle. Inspired by the protective crates that safeguard precious works of art during shipment, this bespoke box not only aligns seamlessly with the design of the bottle but also mirrors Vides' iconic style, creating a visually stunning and cohesive presentation.

Vides' exclusive creation will be revealed during the Miami Art Week Celebration hosted by Cincoro Tequila on December 5th at the Edition Hotel. A limited number of bottles will be available for purchase before the official pre-order sale starts the next day. The presale is scheduled to commence on ReserveBar at 12pm EST on Wednesday, December 6. Marking a significant milestone, this is Cincoro's first collaborative venture with an individual or entity, propelling the brand toward a future characterized by sustained growth, exceptional artistry, and the continued development of exquisite liquid craftsmanship.

Cincoro Tequila was launched in 2019 by five NBA legends including Jeanie Buss of the Los Angeles Lakers, Wes Edens of the Milwaukee Bucks, Emilia Fazzalari and Wyc Grousbeck of the Boston Celtics, and Michael Jordan. In nearly five years, Cincoro has won over 28 awards in accredited spirits competitions and is continuing to create the gold standard for greatness in tequila.

For more information on Cincoro's limited-edition collaboration with Joshua Vides and to sign up for pre-sale please visit www.cincoro.com/comingsoon.

About Cincoro

In July 2016, five friendly competitors met for dinner and bonded over their shared passion for tequila. After many more adventures together, this group of five founding partners set out with one mission: to create the finest tequila anyone has ever tasted. Cincoro Tequila is uniquely made with 100% Weber Blue agave from private farms in both the highland and lowland regions of Jalisco, Mexico. The agave is hand-selected and slow-cooked in a small batch process, distilling the highland and lowland tequilas separately, before blending them together to create the Cincoro signature taste profile. This is the heart of Cincoro: a naturally rich and delicious family of tequilas that are smooth on the palate with a complex, long finish. Cincoro Tequila is a taste experience unlike any other, created to be sipped neat, but also to elevate cocktails. For more information about Cincoro, please visit www.Cincoro.com and @Cincoro.

The Cincoro family portfolio offers five luxurious tequila expressions with SRP per 750mL bottle starting at $89.99 for Blanco, $109.99 for Reposado, $149.99 for Añejo, $349.99 for Gold, and $1,699.99 for Extra Añejo.

Media Contact

Caitlin Sawyer

ccs@cincoro.com

Cincoro Tequila Launches First Limited-Edition in Collaboration with Renowned Artist Joshua Vides (PRNewswire)

Cincoro Tequila (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Cincoro Tequila