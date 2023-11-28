DXC Technology and ServiceNow Expand Strategic Partnership to Transform Service and Workflow Management for Customers

Companies to integrate ServiceNow advanced analytics and enhanced AI capabilities into DXC Platform XTM

ASHBURN, Va., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC), a leading Fortune 500 global technology services company, and ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW), the leading digital workflow company making the world work better for everyone, have expanded their strategic partnership to transform service and workflow management for customers globally. The companies will integrate ServiceNow advanced analytics and enhanced AI capabilities from its ITSM Pro and process mining solutions into DXC Platform X, to drive new levels of innovation for joint customers.

DXC Technology logo (CNW Group/DXC Technology Company) (PRNewswire)

DXC, a ServiceNow Global Elite partner, is deepening the alliance by becoming a preferred partner for ServiceNow Professional Services and ServiceNow Impact, an AI-powered solution designed to help reduce client time to value and maximize return on investment. Through this partnership, DXC will deliver Enterprise Applications Value Optimization services, extending the DXC reach across Global Business Services (GBS) and into Global Infrastructure Services (GIS) with end-to-end services to support customers along their digital maturation journeys.

DXC will use ServiceNow as the preferred workflow partner for DXC Platform X, a data-driven, intelligent automation platform that helps detect, prevent, and address issues before they happen with resilient, self-healing IT estates. Integrating advanced analytics and enhanced AI capabilities from ServiceNow's Now Platform will significantly improve the ability to generate proactive insights to boost productivity and drive greater operational efficiencies for the more than 500 customers running on Platform X.

"Over the last 18 months, DXC's ServiceNow Strategic Business Group has continued to evolve its world-class ServiceNow practice and demonstrated market leadership through recognition from industry analysts such as Everest Group, PAC, and HFS," said Brian Miller, Global Lead for Enterprise Applications, DXC Technology. "We are pleased to leverage our deep industry expertise and further expand our advisory services to help more customers realize greater value from their ServiceNow investments."

"DXC is a valued partner whose expertise and commitment to professional and managed services aligns with ServiceNow's mission to bring market‑leading innovation to customers," said Erica Volini, senior vice president, global partnerships at ServiceNow. "Together, we will continue to execute a joint strategy and shared vision to deliver AI innovations that increase efficiency and productivity for customers around the world."

DXC and ServiceNow will also align efforts to expand their global reach in critical geographies. Globally, DXC has more than 1,900 ServiceNow certifications, over 1,000 accreditations, and continues to make a significant investment in talent: hiring, training, and developing employees through a robust ServiceNow focused Training Academy.

Forward Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that do not directly and exclusively relate to historical facts constitute "forward-looking statements." These statements represent current expectations and beliefs, and no assurance can be given that the results described in such statements will be achieved. Such statements are subject to numerous assumptions, risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in such statements, many of which are outside of our control. For a written description of these factors, see the section titled "Risk Factors" in DXC's Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2023, DXC's Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q for the quarterly periods ended June 30, 2023, and September 30, 2023, and any updating information in subsequent SEC filings. No assurance can be given that any goal or plan set forth in any forward-looking statement can or will be achieved, and readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on such statements which speak only as of the date they are made. We do not undertake any obligation to update or release any revisions to any forward-looking statement or to report any events or circumstances after the date of this report or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events except as required by law.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology (NYSE: DXC) helps global companies run their mission-critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private, and hybrid clouds. The world's largest companies and public sector organizations trust DXC to deploy services to drive new levels of performance, competitiveness, and customer experience across their IT estates. Learn more about how we deliver excellence for our customers and colleagues at DXC.com.

About ServiceNow

ServiceNow (NYSE: NOW) makes the world work better for everyone. Our cloud‑based platform and solutions help digitize and unify organizations so that they can find smarter, faster, better ways to make work flow. So employees and customers can be more connected, more innovative, and more agile. And we can all create the future we imagine. The world works with ServiceNow™. For more information, visit: www.servicenow.com.

© 2023 ServiceNow, Inc. All rights reserved. ServiceNow, the ServiceNow logo, Now, and other ServiceNow marks are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of ServiceNow, Inc. in the United States and/or other countries. Other company names, product names, and logos may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE DXC Technology Company