Life Time Foundation Expands Healthy Planet Mission

Focus includes supporting forestation and conservation initiatives that foster a healthier planet and help people live healthy, happy lives

CHANHASSEN, Minn., Nov. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Life Time Foundation, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit created by Life Time, Inc. (NYSE: LTH), was established to inspire Healthy People, a Healthy Planet and a Healthy Way of Life.

Beginning in 2011, the Life Time Foundation prioritized the 'Healthy People' aspect of its mission by supporting children's health through youth nutrition and youth movement programs. Since that time, the Foundation has provided $7.5 million in grants and direct action supporting the elimination of ingredients of concern from school meals, impacting more than 500 school districts, nearly 11,000 schools, and approximately 6.3 million students. Since 2022, the Foundation has contributed more than $600,000 in grants to community organizations and schools to offer safe, fun and enriching physical activity to more than 25,000 children, encouraging them to stay active for life.

With an eye toward the 'Healthy Planet' element of its mission, the Life Time Foundation now is expanding focus on forestation and conservation efforts to help combat climate change driven by fast-rising amounts of carbon dioxide (CO₂) in the atmosphere.

"Planting trees, while protecting those we already have is one of the best, most immediate strategies we have to address climate change," said Bahram Akradi, Founder Chairman and CEO of Life Time. "If we act immediately and deliberately, I truly believe we can start to reverse the effects of rising CO₂. So, let's join forces by planting and protecting as many trees as we can to help restore our planet's natural beauty and ensure a sustainable future for generations to come."

This is just the latest iteration of Life Time's efforts to support a healthy planet (see: Life Time's 30 Years of Sustainable and Socially Responsible Business Practices). Since its founding in 1992, the Company has maintained focus on protecting the planet through energy and water conservation, waste reduction and inspiring positive environmental action at its athletic country clubs, athletic events and beyond.

In addition to its own efforts, the Life Time Foundation encourages everyone to join in conserving, preserving and protecting the planet so all can live healthy, happy lives. For more information or to support the Life Time Foundation's cause, visit here.

About Life Time Foundation

The Life Time Foundation, a 501c(3) nonprofit created by Life Time, Inc. is dedicated to inspiring Healthy People, a Healthy Planet, and a Healthy Way of Life. Through financial grants and direct action, we support Youth Nutrition by helping schools serve wholesome, nourishing, minimally processed food to students; Youth Movement by championing physical movement programs that get children active and excited to move for life; and a Healthy Planet by supporting forestation and conservation initiatives, so everyone can live healthy, happy lives. For more information, visit www.ltfoundation.org.

