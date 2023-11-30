BMC Service Management Now Includes Generative AI Capabilities

New innovations address security threats and deliver reliable AI-led business insights on BMC Helix

HOUSTON, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- BMC, a global leader in software solutions for the Autonomous Digital Enterprise, and the first vendor to embed GPT across its AI-driven service and operations management portfolio, today announced the BMC Helix Service Management solution now includes generative AI, low code/no code development, and contextual tooling to help enterprise customers strengthen their security posture and elevate ways of working.

"We have been able to push boundaries and create a whole new way of thinking and working throughout our Trust," said Glen Foster, Head of Service Delivery, Northumbria Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust. "The BMC Helix solutions have provided us with innovative and automated processes, which enable us to support our health care customers and protect valuable data as they deliver excellent care to our patients."

The BMC Helix platform was recently designated as a leader in both The Forrester Wave™: Enterprise Service Management, Q4 2023 report and The Forrester Wave™: Process-Centric AI For IT Operations (AIOps), Q2 2023 report. Building on the recognition, the expanded capabilities of the BMC Helix Service Management solution now include:

Resolution insights, conversational search, and engagement capabilities with generative AI – BMC HelixGPT can isolate incidents and determine the steps needed to reduce the risk of business disruptions. This improves the quality and accuracy of chatbot experiences while minimizing administrative overhead.

Unified workflows between security and operations teams –The –The BMC Helix Security Incident Handling solution strengthens the ability to prevent or respond against threats. The solution integrates bi-directionally with leading third-party SIEM security incident solutions for accelerated post-threat detection response.

Industry Vertical sector templates – The – The BMC Helix Digital Workplace Studio provides complimentary out-of-the-box templates that offer modern user interfaces uniquely tailored for the employee experience across automotive, entertainment, fashion, finance, healthcare, retail, and telecom industries.

Broader low code/no code platform capabilities – Available across BMC Helix Enterprise Service Management platform, these give service teams the power to develop new applications quickly in response to user demand or the current customer environment.

Employee offboarding and alumni services – New capabilities in the – New capabilities in the BMC Helix for HR Service Management solution offer cross-departmental, out-of-the-box HR workflows for a more seamless employee transition experience. This improves efficiency, ensures compliance, and preserves the security of assets, data, and intellectual property while promoting a more positive employee experience.

Asset and ticket management consoles – More contextual, user-configurable experiences with single-screen visibility and simplified communication.

"BMC Helix deeply embeds AI into IT and enterprise workflows to improve the experience and efficiency for end users," said Margaret Lee, senior vice president and general manager of Digital Service and Operations Management at BMC. "With these innovations across the BMC Helix Service Management solution, we continue to build upon our position as a leader in enterprise service management and AIOps all aimed at helping our customer and partners improve their business outcomes."

BMC innovations across enterprise service management highlight the continued focus on driving meaningful innovation across the entire BMC Helix portfolio. As the first vendor to embed GPT across an entire service and operations management portfolio, BMC also recently introduced observability and AIOps capabilities for the BMC Helix Operations Management solution with its BMC HelixGPT capability.

