Boston Celtics' Coach Sam Cassell Partners with Zenni® Optical For Debut 'Coach's Collection' Eyewear Line

The "Sam Cassell Collection" kicks off the eyewear retailer's multi-year partnership, named Official Eyewear of the Boston Celtics

NOVATO, Calif., Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zenni Optical , the world's leading online eyewear retailer, has joined forces with Sam Cassell, former all-star point guard, three-time NBA champion and current Boston Celtics assistant coach, to release a game-changing lineup of eyewear, the "Sam Cassell Collection."

Available today only on Zenni.com, the exclusive collection is a slam dunk with 50+ signature frames that reflect the style of a winning NBA star with championship vision both on and off the court. The signature frames start at an unbeatable price of just $6.95, remaining true to Zenni's mission to make prescription eyewear affordable and accessible to everyone.

"A winning mindset comes from a crystal-clear vision of your goals, both on and off the court," said Cassell. "And sometimes, achieving that clarity means prioritizing your literal vision, which is why I'm excited to partner with Zenni, a brand dedicated to making eyewear accessible for all. I wanted the Sam Cassell Collection to represent that winning mentality, with my favorite styles channeling the swagger of an NBA star."

The launch of the "Sam Cassell Collection" coincides with Zenni Optical being crowned the Official Eyewear Partner of the Boston Celtics, part of a larger, multi-year partnership.

As the team's Official Eyewear Partner, Zenni branding will be featured prominently in TD Garden and across the team's digital marketing channels. In addition, Zenni will be the presenting partner of "First Look," the pre-game video feed of the players' tunnel, which will be displayed on the 4K center-hung scoreboard. Zenni will also sponsor an in-arena promotion entitled "Lucky Row," through which game attendees will win prizes.

"The Boston Celtics and Sam Cassell both have long legacies of success and a deep commitment to their communities that extends off the court," said Veronica Alcaro, VP of Brand at Zenni. "For more than 20 years, Zenni has shared similar philanthropic values, committed to the mission of helping the world to see better and live better. By partnering with such an impactful organization, we are able to amplify our presence in Boston and ensure fans of Celtics Nation have access to a winning vision."

This is the organization's fifth professional sports partnership, previously establishing relationships with other legacy franchises including teams such as the San Francisco 49ers and Columbus Crew.

"It is a privilege to work alongside Zenni, one of the first online-only shops for affordable prescription glasses," said Ted Dalton, Boston Celtics Chief Partnership Officer. "We remain committed to the Boston community, on and off the court, partnering with companies such as Zenni that have a shared value of helping those in need."

For more information and to explore the full range of styles the Sam Cassell collection has to offer, visit zenni.com/cassell and follow for updates on social media at @ZenniOptical.

About Zenni

Zenni pioneered the online eyewear industry in 2003 with a mission to make prescription eyewear affordable and accessible to everyone. Based in the San Francisco Bay Area, Zenni offers adults and children the freedom to express their personal style through high-quality prescription and protective eyewear curated with a sense for fashion and incredible selection. With complete prescription pairs starting at just $6.95, and averaging just over $40, the company has brought massive price disruption to the traditional retail model. With over 51 million frames sold worldwide, Zenni is proud to be the Official Eyewear of the San Francisco 49ers, Columbus Crew and the Chicago Bulls. Zenni has worked with designers and tastemakers on curations and collections, including Keke Palmer, Iris Apfel, Cynthia Rowley, David Ortiz and George and Claire Kittle. For more information, please visit zennioptical.com/press

About the Boston Celtics

A charter member of the Basketball Association of America (which evolved into the National Basketball Association) since 1946, the Boston Celtics have won a record 17 NBA Championships, including eight (8) in a row from 1959-1966, winning their first title in 1957 and their most recent in 2008. The Celtics have long stood for equality, and respect, including hiring the first African American Coach and starting the first all-black starting five. In addition, 50 former Celtics players, management or staff have been inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame. In December 2002 the team returned to local ownership for the first time since 1963. For more information on the Celtics, log on to www.celtics.com.

