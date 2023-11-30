PLANO, Texas, Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Lexus and Malbon Golf announce a multi-year partnership ahead of the Malbon Mutiny Golf Invitational. Lexus is now the exclusive automotive partner for Malbon Golf, and the two brands will collaborate on a unique Lexus x Malbon capsule collection, a Malbon Golf-themed 2024 Lexus GX, and Lexus will activate at future Malbon Golf events.

LEXUS JOINS MALBON GOLF AS OFFICIAL AUTOMOTIVE PARTNER (PRNewswire)

For more than 30 years, Lexus has intentionally entered strategic partnerships that align with luxury intenders' interests - from fashion and design to hotel partnerships, unique culinary experiences and sporting events. Lexus has long-held partnerships in the golf space, and as the game evolves, the brand mirrors the direction of the game as it aims to reach a younger, more diverse audience.

"We're thrilled to launch a new era of Lexus Golf alongside the Malbon Golf team," said Vinay Shahani, vice president Lexus marketing. "The Malbon Golf brand has left an indelible mark on the culture and lifestyle for younger entrants to the golf space, and we're excited to bring them into the Lexus family."

"Malbon and Lexus share a deeply ingrained commitment to innovation and creativity, so it felt natural for us to collaborate," co-founder Stephen Malbon said. "We are excited to pool our expertise and pave the way for a new era in golf together."

The Malbon Mutiny Golf Invitational tees off on Wednesday, December 6, 2023, at Miami Shores Golf Club in Miami, Florida.

About Lexus

Lexus' passion for brave design, imaginative technology, and exhilarating performance enables the luxury lifestyle brand to create amazing experiences for its customers. Lexus began its journey in 1989 with two luxury sedans and a commitment to pursue perfection. Since then, Lexus has developed its lineup to meet the needs of global luxury customers in more than 90 countries. In the United States, Lexus vehicles are sold through 244 dealers offering a full lineup of luxury vehicles. With eight models incorporating Lexus Hybrid Drive, Lexus is the luxury hybrid leader. Lexus also offers nine F SPORT models, one F performance model and one F model. Lexus is committed to being a visionary brand that anticipates the future for luxury customers.

ABOUT MALBON GOLF

The mission of Malbon Golf is simple: inspire today's youth to participate in the greatest game on Earth. Founded in 2017 by culture and golf enthusiasts Stephen and Erica Malbon, the brand launched with a limited collection for men looking to find multi-functional golf apparel that's made to be worn both on and off the green. Since then, the husband and wife duo have been pioneering the movement toward golf as a lifestyle by collaborating with some of the most well-known brands in the world and creating a community of like-minded thinkers who share the same collective vision for the future of the sport. Today, Malbon Golf has expanded to offer a complete line of limited-edition apparel, footwear and accessories that are designed to reimagine the status quo and aspire across all ages with the ultimate goal of bringing a fresh perspective and an accessible, personal approach to the game. The brand is available throughout the US and Korea through both e-commerce and at top select retailers. To learn more, please visit malbongolf.com or follow on Instagram at @malbongolf. To explore the digital collectibles, Buckets Club, visit bucketsclub.com or @buckets.club.

MEDIA CONTACTS

Kelsey Soule, Lexus PR Renata Shulman, Malbon Golf 469-292-2890 renata@rsconsultantsinc.com

Lexus Logo (PRNewsfoto/Lexus) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Lexus