RepairSmith by AutoNation Rebrands to AutoNation Mobile Service

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. , Nov. 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN), a provider of personalized transportation services and America's most admired automotive retailer, has announced its rebrand of RepairSmith by AutoNation to AutoNation Mobile Service.

"Earlier this year, AutoNation's acquisition of RepairSmith marked a pivotal step to extend our After-Sales business while attracting new customers and tailoring service options for our AutoNation USA customers," said Dave Koehler, AutoNation's COO, Non-Franchised Business. "Rebranding to AutoNation Mobile Service, our customers will recognize a name they trust, and our mobile service fleet will bring the continuation of our best practices within our stores—transparency and a steadfast commitment to delivering a great customer experience, to their front door."

AutoNation Mobile Service brings certified TechXperts directly to customers in specialized service vans, ensuring top-notch care for vehicles without the need to step out. These TechXperts are factory-trained and fully equipped, guaranteeing a seamless service experience while maintaining the highest industry standards.

"Convenience is at the heart of our actions. AutoNation Mobile Service is our way of extending service accessibility to our loyal customer base while welcoming owners who purchased vehicles outside our dealer network. AutoNation Mobile Service's unique offerings aligns with our dedication to customer convenience, and commitment to growing our After-Sales business," said Mike Manley, CEO at AutoNation.

AutoNation Mobile Service customers can continue to expect a range of benefits, including Upfront Service Pricing, a 12-month/12,000-mile Repair Guarantee, and a Complimentary Multi-Point Inspection. From routine services like oil changes, brake service, spark plug replacement, to car battery replacement, AutoNation Mobile Service offers comprehensive solutions for over 200 car repair needs.

AutoNation Mobile Service extends its expertise beyond individual vehicles, catering to fleet operators, car rental agencies, and dealership partners. By ensuring vehicle maintenance and maximum performance, AutoNation Mobile Service becomes the go-to solution for businesses requiring smooth and uninterrupted operations. Our Techs. Our Tools. Your Place. Visit AutoNationMobileService.com or AutoNation.com for more details.

