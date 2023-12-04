CSG Chairman: Power Supply Quality in China's Greater Bay Area Reaches World Leading Level

GUANGZHOU, China, Dec. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from Xinhuanet North America: Meng Zhenping, Chairman of China Southern Power Grid (CSG) Co.,Ltd, said at the 5th World Media Summit Think Tank Report Release Ceremony and Seminar on Dec. 4 that the quality of power supply in the Greater Bay Area has reached the world's advanced level and boosted the development of the area, with 19 power highways built and cumulative power transmission more than three trillion kWh.

Meng Zhenping, Chairman of China Southern Power Grid Co.,Ltd, delivered a speech at the think tank report release ceremony & seminar on December 3, 2023. Photo courtesy of the event organizer (PRNewswire)

With "Boosting Global Confidence and Promoting Media Development" as its theme, the 5th World Media Summit held its opening ceremony and plenary session on December 3, in Nansha, Guangzhou of south China's Guangdong Province. More than 450 representatives from 197 mainstream media, think tanks, government agencies, embassies and consulates in China, as well as United Nations agencies and international organizations from 101 countries and regions around the world attended the summit.

Meng Zhenping delivered a speech at the Think Tank Report Release Ceremony and Seminar. He introduced that China Southern Power Grid gives full play to its role as a platform for large power grids and as a core hub in the energy system, realizes the optimal allocation of resources in a wider range and with higher efficiency, supports large-scale power and a high proportion of new energy access, forms a diversified energy supply system covering wind, water, fire, nuclear and other sources of supply, and builds one of the world's most complex, technologically advanced power grids with the highest percentage of clean power, and realizes long-term safe and stable operation. CSG has also achieved long-term safe and stable operation.

With one million square kilometers of power supply area to serve a population of 272 million, the power consumption reached 1.47 trillion kWh last year. At present, the average annual power outage time in nine cities in Guangdong Province is less than one hour, the installed capacity of clean energy in the Greater Bay Area exceeds 72 million kilowatts, accounting for 67.8% of the total installed capacity.

"CSG has strengthened scientific and technological innovation," said Meng, adding that CSG will continue to put forward the digital grid and digitalization to promote the construction of a new type of power system and a new type of energy system, and the clean power supply pattern has basically taken shape.

China Southern Power Grid Shenzhen Power Supply Bureau uses large multi-functional drones to inspect important lines (PRNewswire)

