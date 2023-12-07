Audiosocket Launches Subscriptions to Globally-Licensed Music for Integration in Digital Products

Simple, Flexible, and Affordable Music Licensing for Developers Integrating Music into Apps, Tools, Metaverses, Games, and AI

SEATTLE, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Gone are the days when licensing commercial music for integration into apps, games and worlds takes longer than developing the product itself. Starting December 7th, in a first-of-its-kind licensing subscription, Audiosocket will officially launch a plan that gives developers and companies access to its commercial music catalog via Music-as-a-Service (MaaS)™ Platform.

With the launch of the MaaS Integration Plan, initially targeting startups, Audiosocket will automate access to their globally licensed commercial catalog of 85,000+ songs from 3,000+ curated indie bands and artists to developers, content creators, and world-builders.

As the digital world of software, games, creative content, apps, and metaverses continues to expand and timelines to launch get shorter – the need for modernized, flexible, and simple music licensing solutions grows. With the MaaS Integration Plan, companies creating digital products and experiences can now curate music they want, and license it for sync and streaming use instantly.

Audiosocket CEO Jenn Anderson-Miller says, "Our mission is to make it easy and affordable for companies to build music into their digital products. We connect the dots between amazing indie bands and artists with innovators in the digital realm to empower hassle-free, immersive music integrations for any creative purpose. We launched Music-as-a-Service (MaaS) in 2011 to digitize and automate the licensing process for individual users, and today, we're excited to introduce the first of our MaaS Integration subscriptions for companies who need to offer music within their own products. This plan, which allows for syncing or streaming, is available at the click of a button."

The launch of the MaaS Integration Plan means:

Fast and Easy Licensing: In what typically would take 6-18 months of red tape to license music for broad usage, Audiosocket's globally-cleared music catalog provides product developers and technology companies with access to licensed tracks, ready for immediate use.

Musician Reach: Audiosocket's artists are trending on TikTok, charting on Spotify, and touring around the globe.

Curation : Whether users need trending sounds, inspirational vibes, or Barbie-esque energy – MaaS connects users to the best and highest quality music.

Unparalleled Flexibility: Deliver the perfect music experience with MaaS. Our robust APIs, advanced AI, and white-label solutions adapt to meet your needs and bring your vision to life.

Affordability: SMB plans start at $7,500 per year for up to 500K users to access over 85,000 songs.

Client Success Stories

Jared Ben , Partnerships Lead at Canva: "Partnering with Audiosocket has been an absolute delight. The music provided by Audiosocket is undeniably some of the most sought-after on Canva, resonating with our users and elevating their creative experiences."





Yak Gertmenian, Head of Creative Strategy at CAPTIV8: "I have worked with Audiosocket for three years on influencer campaigns and can't say enough about the amazing team, music, and tech. Turnaround times are incredibly fast and they treat their clients like true partners."

About Audiosocket

Audiosocket, inventors of MaaS, has shaped the new music economy over the past decade. MaaS streamlined music licensing, offering the first automated "Personal" and "Small Business" licenses for creators of UGC at affordable rates. While doing so, the company has brought widespread reach and more importantly, fair compensation, to thousands of independent musicians around the world.

