Axcelis Announces Shipments of Purion XE High Energy and Purion H High Current Implanters to DRAM Memory Chipmakers

Shipments Support Capacity Expansions at Multiple Fabs

BEVERLY, Mass., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Axcelis Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ACLS), a leading supplier of innovative, high-productivity solutions for the semiconductor industry, announced today shipments of the Purion XE™ high energy and the Purion H™ high current implanters to multiple fabs in Korea and China to manufacture DRAM memory devices. The systems include a follow-on shipment to an existing customer in Korea, and the penetration of a new customer in China. The systems shipped in the fourth quarter of 2023.

Our Purion XE series of ion implanters have rapidly earned a reputation as the industry standard for today's demanding high energy recipes. Their unique RF Linear Accelerator (LINAC) technology offers higher reliability, a wider energy range and greater productivity than competing platforms, with superior metals contamination control.

President and CEO Russell Low commented, "We're excited to support our existing customers' capacity expansions and with the new opportunity in China. The Purion H has an innovative high current implanter architecture, featuring unique scanned spot beam technology, designed for advanced device applications. Our Purion XE is the industry standard for today's demanding high energy recipes. Its unique RF Linear Accelerator (LINAC) technology offers higher reliability, a wider energy range and greater productivity than competing platforms, with superior metals contamination control. The Purion platform offers memory customers unmatched levels of process control, coupled with market leading throughput and uniformity, enabling chip manufacturers to achieve greater yield with the lowest cost of ownership."

