Epiq Solutions Unveils Groundbreaking AI-Powered SDR Platforms for Edge Applications

CHICAGO, Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Epiq Solutions, a pioneer in software-defined radio (SDR) technology, is proud to announce the upcoming launch of two revolutionary SDR platforms, the Matchstiq™ X40 and Matchstiq™ G Series. These standalone platforms are designed to empower customers in tackling AI and machine learning applications at the edge of RF spectrum analysis.

Epiq Solutions logo. (PRNewswire)

Epiq Solutions announces the launch of new software-defined radio platforms, enabling AI/ML applications at the RF edge.

Matchstiq™ X40: High-Performance, Low SWaP SDR for AI & ML at the RF Edge

Small Size: 8.5" x 4.25" x 1.5"

Low Weight: 2.2lbs (1kg)

RF Coverage: Up to 18GHz

Instantaneous Bandwidth: Up to 450MHz

Integrated Signal Processing: NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX and AMD Ultrascale+ FPGA

AI & ML at the RF Edge

The Matchstiq™ X40 sets new standards in AI and ML processing capabilities at the RF edge, combining a high-performance NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX 16GB module with access to up to 18GHz of RF frequencies. With two configurations to choose from, it caters to a wide range of applications, from high-frequency, 1MHz - 18GHz with 450MHz instantaneous bandwidth, to low-frequency variants, 1MHz - 6GHz with 200MHz instantaneous bandwidth.

Matchstiq™ G Series: Flexible, Low SWaP-C SDRs for Advanced Signal Processing

Small Size: 7.6" x 4.4" x 1.0"

Low Weight: 2.0lbs (0.9kg)

RF Coverage: Up to 6GHz

Instantaneous Bandwidth: Up to 50MHz

Integrated Signal Processing: NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX 16GB and AMD Artix7 FPGA

Ideal for Beamforming or Multi-Band Operations

The Matchstiq™ G20 and G40 are designed to address the most challenging SWaP-C requirements, offering flexibility and AI/ML capabilities to handle complex tasks like beamforming and signal analysis.

Bringing Innovation to Real-World Applications

As AI and ML continue to transform technology, Epiq Solutions is at the forefront, bridging the gap between data processing and real-world applications. These standalone SDR platforms are architected to run AI/ML-enabled applications locally, eliminating the need for extensive server farms. With power-efficient NVIDIA Jetson Orin NX modules capable of up to 100 trillion operations per second, the possibilities for RF signal processing are limitless.

"We are excited to provide a glimpse into the future of AI and ML applications at the edge of RF spectrum analysis," said John Orlando, CEO of Epiq Solutions. "Our Matchstiq™ X40 and G Series platforms empower our customers to harness the power of AI and ML in size-, weight-, and power-constrained environments."

Commercial Availability

The Matchstiq™ X40, G20, and G40 will be commercially available starting in 2024, providing a range of capabilities to meet the unique needs of each application. For more details on these platforms or any other existing SDR products, please contact Epiq Solutions .

Epiq Solutions is a leading provider of cutting-edge SDR technology, committed to pushing the boundaries of what's possible in the world of software-defined radios and RF spectrum awareness.

For media inquiries, please contact:

Anastasia Hamel

+1 847-598-0218 x 279

anastasia.hamel@epiq-solutions.com

Epiq Solutions unveils groundbreaking AI-powered SDR (software-defined radio) platforms for edge applications: Matchstiq™ X40 and Matchstiq™ G Series. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Epiq Solutions