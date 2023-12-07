IDEMIA to supply seamless Passenger Flow Facilitation solution at Airports Company South Africa (ACSA)

RESTON, Va., Dec. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- IDEMIA, the global leader in identity technologies, is delighted to have been awarded by the Airports Company South Africa (ACSA) the deployment of its Passenger Flow Facilitation (PFF) solution in nine South African airports.

IDEMIA has been selected by ACSA to implement its solution in South Africa's three main international airports: OR Tambo, Cape Town and King Shaka including the border clearance process using latest e-Gates technologies. Interconnected with all the major airlines in the world, South Africa is a key country when it comes to air transportation in Africa. The four-year project started in October 2023 and will be deployed in three phases. As soon as 2026, nine South African airports will be equipped with IDEMIA's end-to-end PFF solution: ID2Travel.

IDEMIA's win was made possible by the long-standing relationship with South Africa, and in particular the successful implementation of the ABIS program with the Department of Home Affairs (DHA).

The biometric solutions deployed in these airports (three international and six domestic) will enhance the quality of services offered to passengers all along their journey, from the check-in to the boarding of the plane. IDEMIA's expertise in biometrics, repeatedly recognized in industry rankings, enables to offer advanced fingerprint, facial and iris biometric technologies that enhance passenger security while making their experience more seamless. The National Institute of Standards and Technology (NIST) latest test results underscore IDEMIA's outstanding expertise and solutions regarding its biometric technologies, combining efficiency, accuracy, and equity.

This partnership with ACSA builds on IDEMIA's long-standing expertise in equipping world-class airports around the globe with its cutting-edge technologies. From Singapore's Changi airport, which facilitates passenger flow from baggage check-in to boarding the plane, to India's Delhi, Hyderabad and Goa airports where facial recognition technology verifies the identity of domestic flyers, to trials at Lyon-Saint Exupéry and Paris-Orly (France), IDEMIA's solutions are proven to be highly accurate, thereby offering the best security and an efficient and smooth passenger journey.

"We are thrilled to be launching a new passenger facilitation solution at our nine ACSA airports, and for the first time in Southern Africa. Based on biometrics, airport processes will be automated using state-of-the-art technology from our partner IDEMIA. This new solution, which we are currently deploying in our airports, will offer our passengers a seamless, unique, and secure new airport experience. In line with our Sustain, Grow and Digitize strategy, this solution positions ACSA as the leading airports management services company in Africa."

Mthoko Mncwabe, Chief Information Officer, ACSA

"We are delighted to have been awarded this landmark contract for IDEMIA in Africa, which demonstrates the competitiveness and quality of the solutions that we provide to our clients worldwide. We are looking forward to working with ACSA on this historic and ambitious partnership, which will ultimately ensure a safer and smoother passenger experience at these nine South African airports."

Matt Cole, IDEMIA Executive Vice President, Public Security and Identity

As the leader in identity technologies, IDEMIA's mission is to unlock the world, make it safer—backed by cutting-edge R&D and a long-standing expertise in biometrics and cryptography. IDEMIA develops technologies of excellence that are unique in the world, with an impactful, ethical, and socially responsible approach.

IDEMIA unlocks simpler and safer ways to pay, connect, access, identify, travel, and protect public places. Every day, IDEMIA secures billions of interactions across the physical and digital worlds.

With nearly 15,000 employees, IDEMIA is trusted by over 600 governmental organizations and more than 2,300 enterprises spread over 180 countries. For more information, visit www.idemia.com and follow @IDEMIAGroup on X, formerly known as Twitter.

