Jezebel Unveils Exciting Revival with Lauren Tousignant at the Helm as New Editor in Chief

The New Appointment Follows the Recent Jezebel Acquisition by Paste Magazine

NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Jezebel, an influential online publication focusing on culture, politics, and feminism, today proudly relaunches, delivering new editorial content under the new leadership of Lauren Tousignant as its new Editor in Chief (EIC), and marking an exciting new chapter for the publication.

Following the recent ownership and revival by Paste Magazine, the leading authority in entertainment and cultural journalism, Jezebel's relaunch under Lauren Tousignant's leadership is a strategic move by Paste Magazine to rejuvenate the brand's essence, ensuring it remains a pioneer in amplifying diverse voices and sparking essential discussions. The team is eagerly anticipating this rejuvenation and is committed to delivering content that resonates with Jezebel's vibrant and engaged readership.

Tousignant brings with her over a decade of experience in journalism and digital media, having served in various editorial roles across reputable platforms. Her expertise in curating engaging content, coupled with her passion for amplifying diverse voices, aligns seamlessly with Jezebel's commitment to delivering thought-provoking and impactful narratives.

"We are delighted to welcome Lauren Tousignant as the Editor in Chief of Jezebel," said Josh Jackson, Founder and CEO of Paste Magazine. "During her time as the interim EIC, Lauren showcased exceptional leadership skills and an unparalleled understanding of Jezebel's ethos. Her passion for diverse voices and commitment to storytelling make her the perfect fit to lead Jezebel into its next era. We are confident that under Lauren's leadership, Jezebel will continue to be a trailblazer in the digital media landscape."

As the newly appointed EIC, Tousignant will play a pivotal role in shaping the editorial direction of Jezebel, fostering a space dedicated to championing diverse voices, sharp takes, and standard-setting reporting that both challenges and exposes the powers that be. Tousignant, who previously served as interim EIC, has a keen understanding of the evolving media landscape and her dedication to cultivating a dynamic and collaborative editorial environment make her an ideal leader for Jezebel's editorial team.

"I am thrilled to lead Jezebel as the Editor in Chief," said Tousignant. "This is a brand that helped me forge my own identity as both a journalist and a feminist, and I'm honored to have the chance to lead Jezebel into its next era—an era that includes the 2024 election and a political landscape where reproductive rights continue to be mocked, threatened, and banned. I'm committed to building upon Jezebel's legacy and delivering more of everything that's made it such a crucial voice over the last 16 years.

Tousignant also shared her vision for the future of Jezebel, stating: "Jezebel will continue to be a platform that aims to highlight the experiences of women and marginalized communities, and I'll be dedicated to bringing in as many new, familiar, and disruptive voices as possible. Starting today, our focus will be on revitalizing the website and working to grow and expand Jezebel's readership. I'm really, really excited about all the opportunities ahead and grateful for the chance to contribute to the ongoing success of Jezebel."

The appointment of Lauren Tousignant as EIC is a strategic move by Paste Magazine to build upon Jezebel's legacy, infusing fresh energy, perspectives and innovative ideas into the beloved feminist platform, while continuing its tradition of fostering meaningful dialogue on important issues. The entire team looks forward to the journey ahead and is committed to delivering content that resonates with Jezebel's diverse and dedicated readership.

About Paste Magazine

Paste Magazine is a leading digital destination for entertainment and culture, providing in-depth coverage of music, movies, TV, gaming, and more. With a focus on thoughtful storytelling and diverse voices, Paste Magazine has become a trusted source for readers seeking engaging and insightful content.

About Jezebel

Jezebel is a pioneering online platform known for its fearless approach to women's issues, pop culture, and social commentary. With a commitment to amplifying underrepresented voices, Jezebel has been at the forefront of cultural conversations, sparking dialogue and fostering change.

