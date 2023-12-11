Nexus Children's Hospital - Shenandoah Responds to Critical Need for Behavioral Care

Opens Doors to Young Patients with Complex Needs

THE WOODLANDS, Texas, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nexus Health Systems is partnering with local pediatric hospitals to address the 800% rise in emergency room visits seen by Texas Children's Hospital from young people with severe mental illness. Admitting ages 13 to 30, Nexus Children's Hospital – Shenandoah is equipped to treat higher acuity patients with co-occurring medical and behavioral diagnoses. Its integrated treatment approach is uniquely suited to meet the growing demand for complex care in the Houston area.

Exterior of Nexus Children’s Hospital – Shenandoah. (PRNewswire)

Nexus' integrated approach is uniquely suited to meet the growing demand for complex care in the Houston area.

Combining psychiatry, pediatrics, physical medicine, neurology, and formal rehabilitative therapies, Nexus offers comprehensive care in one home-like setting, hospital CEO James Resendez said.

"Our diverse group of clinicians is able to address every aspect of patient wellness, from medical needs to psychiatric conditions. We are proud to provide whole-person care for children and adults with traumatic brain and spinal cord injuries, severe chronic illnesses, and co-occurring behavioral, mental, and physical health challenges. In this way, we are supporting our community through the current mental healthcare crisis," Resendez said.

While the hospital accepts individuals from across the country, it is a welcome addition to local patients and caregivers who would otherwise be unable to receive post-acute complex care due to limited bed availability in Houston. The specialty environment provides ongoing treatment after acute hospitals and psychiatric facilities have made initial strides. Nexus builds on this progress, helping patients successfully transition home and reducing the need for extended or recurring hospitalizations.

In addition to 50 post-acute patient beds, Nexus Children's Hospital – Shenandoah features a 16-bed ICU for those requiring around-the-clock monitoring due to brain or spinal cord injury or other complex diagnoses. Through the Harbor Program, patients have access to respiratory and pulmonary support, including ventilator weaning, respiratory therapy, and extensive training for families and caregivers. In addition to meeting higher-acuity needs, the facility offers a rehabilitation gym, living room-style lounges, and areas for structured therapeutic activities such as interactive play, yoga, and music and pet therapies as patients progress through recovery.

"We are offering a truly unique environment where post-acute patients can continue their healing journeys," Resendez said.

Nexus Children's Hospital is a leader in specialized care for children with complex needs. For more than 30 years, the hospital has developed programs to meet the current needs of patients across the country. The hospital will offer three programs:

True North

Residential treatment for behavioral challenges and co-occurring medical needs

The people Nexus serves need help navigating life — they may be lost in the system or struggling with medical and behavioral health challenges. The True North Program provides the services and positive environment to lift these individuals up. 'True North,' a climbing and hiking term, is used to guide people on expeditions. In the same way, Nexus' program gives individuals a true north — a point to strive toward. Starting at "base camp," Nexus helps individuals reach their goals, or their summit.

Harbor Program

Rehabilitative and ongoing medical care after complex injuries or illnesses

Whether an individual is rehabilitating from a traumatic injury or is challenged by a chronic diagnosis or rare condition, they may require long-term rehabilitative care and ongoing medical services. Individuals with a lengthy hospitalization or history of hospitalization can benefit from a stable, home-like specialty hospital to continue making meaningful progress. Offering a haven in a time of need, Nexus' Harbor Program provides a safe, comfortable place to weather new challenges. Patients and their families are in good hands as the multidisciplinary team navigates them through the ups and downs of recovery.

Rise Program

Rehabilitation and ongoing medical care after neurological injury, illness, or disorder

After a brain or spinal cord injury, stroke, disorder of consciousness, or other neurological disorder, patients often require a broad range of services as their level of responsiveness and medical conditions evolve. The Rise Program emphasizes standards of care developed to help patients across all phases of injury recovery, from ICU level of care to a post-acute neurorehabilitation setting. Treatment is not prescriptive, but rather creative, individualized, and ultimately, more effective at helping individuals rise to their maximum potential. Individuals participate in a variety of therapies central to improving sensory, motor, behavioral, and cognitive functions to help individuals regain as much function as possible while navigating any long-term deficits.

ABOUT NEXUS HEALTH SYSTEMS

Nexus Health Systems is a safe and efficient discharge option for children, adolescents, and adults who need a bridge between hospital and home. Offering a unique combination of physical, behavioral, and mental health services and support, we care for patients across our network of facilities. With locations throughout Texas, Nexus offers a continuum of care that

enables patients to transition from higher acuity to lower acuity environments as progress is made. Taking a holistic approach, our specialized programs guide individuals through behavioral or mental health challenges with co-occurring medical needs, brain and spinal cord injury, medically complex diagnoses and conditions, and neurodevelopmental disorders. Nexus is committed to serving the needs of our community and helping individuals return to lives of productivity and meaning. Learn more at nexushealthsystems.com.

Media Contact: Madison Andrews

Senior Copywriter

Design At Work

832.726.5522

madison@designatwork.com

Nexus Health Systems offers a network of inpatient specialty hospitals and residential campuses for children, adolescents, young adults, and adults who need a bridge between hospital and home. . These post-acute environments continue the progress made thus far after serious injury, illness or other diagnosis. Nexus provides its unique combination of physical, behavioral and mental health services at facilities across Texas. (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nexus Health Systems