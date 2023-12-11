ObservSMART Extends Service to Include Mount Sinai Medical Center's Emergency Centers

PHILADELPHIA, Dec. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ObservSMART, a leading provider of patient safety and compliance technology, and Mount Sinai Medical Center, which serves residents and visitors throughout South Florida, are pleased to enhance their strategic partnership which continues to elevate patient safety for behavioral health patients within their three emergency centers across Miami-Dade County.

ObservSMART Extends Service to Include Mount Sinai Medical Center’sEmergency Centers (PRNewswire)

ObservSMART is enjoying a partnership with Mount Sinai Medical Center and is looking forward to ensuring patient safety.

ObservSMART's portable rounding technology utilizes Bluetooth proximity and patient wearables to ensure the monitoring of higher acuity patients. ObservSMART's Tablet App provides real-time reminders to staff to check on patients, while requiring the staff member to be within a certain distance from the patient to make their observation. Supervisors and leadership can receive alerts for missed observations or other types of safety concerns, allowing them to intervene and provide meaningful feedback to their staff.

Founded in 1949, Mount Sinai Medical Center is the largest private, independent, not-for-profit teaching hospital in Florida and is the only hospital in South Florida to be named one of Healthgrades™ top 5% of hospitals in the nation for four years in a row, 2023, 2022, 2021, and 2020.

The Jay and Jeanie Schottenstien Center for Behavioral Health Department plays an essential role in Mount Sinai Medical Center's mission to provide high quality health care to our diverse community. As part of Mount Sinai's ongoing commitment, we are proud to be one of the largest and most comprehensive behavioral health programs in South Florida. By incorporating ObservSMART into the behavioral health and emergency centers, Mount Sinai's continues their commitment to enhancing patient safety and the level of personalized care each patient receives.

Noreen Gottfried, Vice President of ObservSMART, "We have enjoyed a successful partnership with Mount Sinai Medical Center and are looking forward to improving and ensuring patient safety within new departments."

The continued collaboration between Mount Sinai and ObservSMART highlights a focus on quality improvement, driven by healthcare innovation, data-driven insights, and a joint dedication to enhancing both staff and patient safety.

About InvisALERT Solutions – ObservSMART

InvisALERT Solutions Inc. is committed to creating products that enhance patient care, safety, and compliance. To address essential documentation issues in high-risk healthcare settings, InvisALERT Solutions developed ObservSMART, a proximity-based compliance tool. ObservSMART is highly customizable and designed to meet the rigorous demands of complex workflows and required safety regulations. The ObservSMART software increases patient safety and reduces risk, errors, and costs related to sentinel and non-sentinel events.

For additional information, please visit our website .

About Mount Sinai Medical Center

Founded in 1949, Mount Sinai Medical Center is the largest independent, private, not-for-profit teaching hospital in South Florida. Mount Sinai's mission is to provide quality health care to a diverse community enhanced through teaching, research, charity care, and financial responsibility. Mount Sinai's Centers of Excellence combine technology, research, and academics to provide innovative and comprehensive care in cardiology, neuroscience, oncology, urology, and orthopedics. One of the original statutory teaching hospitals in the state of Florida, Mount Sinai is the hospital of choice for those who seek the level of expertise and care that only a teaching hospital can offer. Mount Sinai currently offers nine convenient locations in Miami-Dade County, including three emergency centers, and four primary and specialty care offices in Monroe County. For more information on Mount Sinai Medical Center, visit msmc.com or call 305.674.CARE (2273).

ObservSMART logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE InvisALERT Solutions