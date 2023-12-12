Meet FrazyBot, the World's First Robotic Beverage Machine that Makes Bartender and Barista-Quality Drinks at Home with the Push of a Button

Debuting at CES 2024, FrazyBot is small enough for a kitchen countertop and enables consumers to replicate the fresh, highly-customized specialty drinks and presentation of baristas and bartenders at home

SAN JOSE, Calif., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- It's finally possible to get cafe and bar-quality drinks at home. Frazy , a cafe and bar-quality custom beverage startup, today announced plans to debut FrazyBot , the world's first robotic beverage machine that makes fresh, customized specialty drinks such as coffee, cocktails, tea, boba and more at home with only the push of a button at the 2024 Consumer Electronics Show (CES) . Journalists will be able to get hands-on with FrazyBot for the first time at CES Unveiled Las Vegas on Sunday evening, January 7, 2024, at the Mandalay Bay from 5-8:30 pm, and at the Venetian Expo, Booth 51732 from January 9 - 12, 2024.

In-home devices have long promised to deliver cafe and bar quality in a simple way, but nothing has come close until now

"In-home devices have long promised to deliver cafe and bar quality in a simple way, but nothing has come close — until now," said Frazy CEO and founder Balaji Krishnan, who is also the founder of Displace, the world's first completely wireless TV. "Other in-home beverage machines are unwieldy, drink-specific, usually require users to mix a lengthy list of ingredients manually to make a mess and are often hard to clean. And in the end, it may still not be exactly customized to your taste. Our proprietary robotic technology disrupts the home beverage market and delivers the most authentic experience, creating users' favorite drinks at home from fresh ingredients with a simple push of a button. FrazyBot is the first machine that prepares your favorite drink from end to end and delivers everything you want down to the smallest detail, exactly how it was ordered. It even delivers the best presentation to put a smile on your face."

It's impossible to get cafe and bar-quality drinks at home today. Available machines only make certain drinks, are too large to fit on countertops or require many ingredients for preparation — and none of them customize complete drinks like a barista or bartender. FrazyBot's "Ingredient-Sensing Robotic Technology (InSeRT)" makes drinks more affordable than the average café or bar, eliminating the need to go anywhere and offering a pressure-free opportunity to try new beverages and experiment with flavors and combinations.

FrazyBot is modular and comes with a base module that has a touch panel and water reservoir. It's compact enough to take up minimal space on the kitchen countertop and offers a choice of different drink modules — each specially designed for coffee, tea, boba, cocktails or mocktails. Users can easily snap the drink module into the base module, insert the ingredient box and push a button to make their favorite delicious drinks. This also allows users to add their own milk or alcohol.

Frazy enables customers to order the exact drink they want off the website with every detail considered, whether it's a red velvet latte with an extra shot of espresso and oat milk or a strawberry margarita with a hint of lavender syrup. Fresh ingredients are packaged in a small, shelf-stable, air-tight box and promptly shipped to the users. The single-use box is inserted into the machine along with water or a chosen alcohol (depending on the type of drink), and with one press of a button on the touch panel, the exact drink is created and prepared as if it were in a café or bar — including grinding the beans, frothing the milk, salting the rim, latte art like hearts or a caramel drizzle on top of the whipped cream. No other machine on the market is able to deliver this kind of precision and professional presentation. Afterward, the machine self-cleans and expels trash into the single-use box, keeping the countertop tidy and the beverage ready to enjoy (available on the models that ship).

The FrazyBot robotic beverage machine will showcase and demo the following beverages at CES 2024:

Cafe Latte: Espresso, low-fat milk and light sugar, complete with smiley face latte art on top made of chocolate powder;

Iced Coffee Frappuccino: Blended iced espresso, almond milk and extra sugar with whipped cream, caramel drizzle and cinnamon sprinkle;

Spicy Margarita: Tequila, fresh lime juice, fresh ginger, fresh mint leaves and jalapenos with slushed ice, a tinge of chili powder, salt on the rim and lime wedge on the side.

There's a significant market for FrazyBot: according to a recent survey by alcohol delivery platform Drizly , "26% plan to spend more on drinks for at-home consumption this year versus on-premise, and one-in-five will be 'self-bartending' more in 2023 compared to 2022." Another recent survey found that 74% of Americans drink coffee daily, and 68% make coffee at home.

Please contact frazy@wearemgp.com to schedule a media interview during CES 2024. Access the press kit here .

About Frazy

Frazy produces highly customized cafe and bar-quality beverages at home. FrazyBot is the world's first robotic beverage machine that creates highly customized drinks at home with only the push of a button. Customers order the exact drink (coffee, tea, boba or mocktails) they want off the Frazy website with every detail considered, and fresh ingredients are packaged and then promptly shipped in a small, shelf-stable, air-tight box. This single-use box is inserted into the FrazyBot along with water or alcohol, and with one press of a button, the drink is created and presented the same as in a cafe or bar. Afterward, the machine cleans itself and expels any trash back into the single-use box, leaving a delicious, crafted drink ready to enjoy.

Frazy also produces Frazy Bottles , highly customizable, specialty coffee concentrates available in compact 2.75 oz., shelf-stable bottles delivered as a six or twelve-pack straight to your doorstep. Follow Frazy on Instagram , Facebook , X and LinkedIn .

