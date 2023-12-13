WINNIE HARLOW USES COCA-COLA AI TO BRING A FRESH PERSPECTIVE TO KINDNESS AND EMPOWERMENT DURING THE HOLIDAYS

NEW YORK, Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Supermodel and beauty entrepreneur, Winnie Harlow, is sharing her Coca-Cola AI generated holiday cards to give fans a unique take on what's most important to her this festive season: kindness and empowerment.

Supermodel and inclusivity advocate, Winnie Harlow, is leveraging the power of AI to create inclusive holiday cards for friends and family across the world, with Coca-Cola’s Create Real Magic tool, and encourages people to create their own unique cards. (PRNewswire)

Winnie, a leading advocate for representation who has redefined beauty standards, has brought a fresh perspective to the holidays with a striking set of AI generated images that reflect her unique experience and perspective of the holidays.

The December Issue – Winnie's tribute to all things fashion, fabulous and the holidays

Joy in Jamaica – inspired by the holidays that Winnie spent on the beach, enjoying BBQed holiday feasts

Cozy in Canada – a nod to the cozy holidays spent with her family in Ontario

Out of This Universe – a homage to her younger self and her incredible imagination

Empowering others through kindness and empathy, Winnie's Coca-Cola AI generated images highlight the ability of AI to connect, uplift and invite people to embrace their individuality – no matter where they are in the world.

Winnie said: "I am so excited to be a part of this innovative project. In everything I do, creativity and kindness are at the core, and I love the way that Coca-Cola AI is giving everyone the chance to create according to the world as they see it and share their unique take on the holidays. Together with Coca-Cola AI, we are inviting people everywhere to do this together."

People want to show they care by sending a greeting card, but many of the cards you can buy in shops don't always reflect the world we live in, or even where you are in the world. This partnership is about more than just creating images; it's about setting a new standard for representation in all forms of media. We've disrupted fashion, now it's time to disrupt the way we send holiday cards and what that looks like."

Coca-Cola's Create Real Magic platform enables everyone to experiment with AI and design their own shareable holiday cards in a way that uniquely reflects how they celebrate the holiday season. Alongside the power of AI to dream up your most creative designs, Coca- Cola is giving unprecedented access to its iconic characters and imagery. By sharing these storied assets - and allowing them to be seen through the prism of new technology - they can be re-discovered by a younger generation, enabling them to be reinterpreted and relevant in 2023.Pratik Thakar, Coca–Cola's Global Head of Generative AI, said "We are flipping the script. We are literally putting the power of our brand into our fan's hands. Now they can personalise holiday cards and represent themselves as they would like to be seen, in a way that represents how they celebrate the holidays, when they share their holiday creations across their social media channels with loved ones."

Winnie and Coca-Cola are encouraging people from around the world to visit CreateRealMagic.com and generate artwork to share with family and friends. Creators can download, share, copy and distribute their greetings cards as they wish.

This year's global festive campaign comes to life in many forms and will be adapted by more than 80 markets worldwide. The unifying theme is the magic of kindness and the spirit of generosity and goodwill in us all. This narrative extends across all channels - from the TV ad, to physical experiences with the iconic Coca-Cola Christmas Caravan tour and local charitable partnerships, to digital initiatives like the 'Create Real Magic' AI Christmas Card generator and the 'Find Your Inner Santa' quiz, as well as two upcoming Christmas short films.

About Winnie Harlow

Born to Jamaican parents and Canadian bred, Winnie Harlow is one of the world's most sought-after supermodels, beauty entrepreneurs and on-screen talents, hailed by Vogue as "one of the most recognized faces on the international fashion scene." After being diagnosed with vitiligo at the age of 4, Harlow took her experiences with childhood bullying as a calling to showcase to the world the diversity of beauty.

She has since graced the covers of international editions of Vogue, Harper's Bazaar, ELLE, and more. She has walked in shows for Moschino, Marc Jacobs, Coach and participated in campaigns for well-known brands such as Fendi, Bulgari, Dior, Armani Beauty, Tommy Hilfiger, and many more. Winnie is the first-ever global ambassador for Paul Mitchell and has partnered with major brands including Puma, Maybelline, Smartwater, Cîroc, and more. She's also released capsule collections with KKW and Steve Madden in a campaign that was shot by legendary photographer Steven Klein. In addition to modeling, she has made on-screen appearances as a season judge on Amazon Prime's series Making the Cut, alongside Heidi Klum and Jeremy Scott and in several music videos including Beyoncé's "Lemonade."

Winnie embarked on her most recent endeavor with her skincare brand Cay Skin after experiencing a severe sunburn during a beach shoot that damaged her vitiligo. Launched in April 2022, Cay Skin prides itself on its look-good/feel-good formulas that preach inclusivity as the products blend into all skin tones, types, and conditions. The brand has been a massive success in its first year, receiving praise from outlets such as ELLE, Allure, Essence, Vanity Fair, and Forbes. It is sold exclusively on CaySkin.com and at Sephora across the United States. Harlow is one of only 12 women of color to receive funding in excess of $1M as a Founder and aims to raise voices and awareness for other female founders of color through the success of Cay Skin. Harlow raised an impressive $4.1 million to launch the brand.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2299919/Coca_Cola_1.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2299920/Coca_Cola_2.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2299921/Coca_Cola_3.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2299922/Coca_Cola_4.jpg

