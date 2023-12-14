The Andersons, Inc. Declares Cash Dividend for First Quarter 2024

MAUMEE, Ohio, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Andersons, Inc. (Nasdaq: ANDE) announces a first quarter 2024 cash dividend of 19 cents ($0.19) per share payable on January 22, 2024, to shareholders of record as of January 02, 2024. This three percent increase from the company's fourth quarter 2023 cash dividend of 18.5 cents ($0.185) per share reflects continuing strong operating performance.

The Andersons, Inc. logo. (PRNewsFoto/The Andersons, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

This is The Andersons' 109th consecutive quarterly cash dividend since listing on the Nasdaq in February 1996.

About The Andersons, Inc.

The Andersons, Inc., named to Forbes list of America's Best Small Companies for 2023 and one of America's Greatest Workplaces for Diversity 2023 by Newsweek®, is a diversified company rooted in agriculture that conducts business in the commodity merchandising, renewables, and nutrient and industrial sectors. Guided by its Statement of Principles, The Andersons is committed to providing extraordinary service to its customers, helping its employees improve, supporting its communities, and increasing the value of the company. For more information, please visit www.andersonsinc.com.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE The Andersons, Inc.