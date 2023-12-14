BENNINGTON LAUNCHES NEW APPAREL AND ACCESSORIES LINE

Apparel and Accessories are Styled to Match the Luxury Expected by Bennington Owners, Offering High-Quality Products to Showcase Their On-the-Water Lifestyle

ELKHART, Ind., Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Bennington, North America's leading manufacturer of pontoon boats, has announced today the launch of an all-new apparel and accessories line designed specifically for owners wishing to elevate their experience and display their brand loyalty. Each item was developed to give boaters the opportunity to enjoy additional comfort and celebrate their Bennington lifestyle. With more than 100 new items, the product lineup includes apparel, hats, boating accessories, drinkware, coolers and more.

"Bennington is known for premier offerings, and our new line of branded apparel and accessories feature that same commitment to the highest quality as they are engineered for maximum comfort, performance and function, allowing owners to elevate their overall experience," said Michael Shedivy, General Manager, Bennington Pontoons. "Our customers take great pride in owning a Bennington pontoon, and we are launching this line to give them an opportunity to extend that pride beyond the water."

Every item is constructed with high-quality materials, providing durability and long-lasting performance. The apparel allows owners to stand out on and off the water with custom designs that have been thoughtfully created to embody the spirit of Bennington Pontoons' industry-leading aesthetic. Additionally, the performance apparel will be available in long-sleeve shirts, hoodies and zip-ups, featuring weather resistance and up to 30 UPF sun protection, enabling boaters to stay out longer in a variety of conditions. Apparel offerings are available for men and women in small to 3XL sizing. The lineup also includes a collection of youth attire with sizing that ranges from small to XL.

Bennington takes pride in offering accessories that combine functionality and luxury to enhance the overall ownership experience. The carefully selected accessories, such as floor mats and docking kits, are designed to seamlessly integrate into the daily lives of pontoon owners while maintaining the premium aesthetic of Bennington. Not only do the accessories add convenience and versatility for any adventure, but they also showcase Bennington's commitment to quality and elevate the pride of ownership for customers. In addition, all Bennington safety gear including life vests and throwable floatation cushions, meets the strict safety standards set by the U.S. Coast Guard, providing reliable protection and peace of mind in emergency situations. The custom-designed products are exclusive to Bennington Pontoons, helping boaters stand out with a unique and stylish look on the water.

Please visit benningtonmarine.com to check out Bennington's entire lineup of offerings or shop apparel and accessories.

About Polaris

As the global leader in powersports, Polaris Inc. (NYSE: PII) pioneers product breakthroughs and enriching experiences and services that have invited people to discover the joy of being outdoors since our founding in 1954. Polaris' high-quality product line-up includes the Polaris RANGER®, RZR® and Polaris GENERAL™ side-by-side off-road vehicles; Sportsman® all-terrain off-road vehicles; military and commercial off-road vehicles; snowmobiles; Indian Motorcycle® mid-size and heavyweight motorcycles; Slingshot® moto-roadsters; Aixam quadricycles; Goupil electric vehicles; and pontoon and deck boats, including industry-leading Bennington pontoons. Polaris enhances the riding experience with a robust portfolio of parts, garments, and accessories. Proudly headquartered in Minnesota, Polaris serves more than 100 countries across the globe. www.polaris.com

