Marine Toys for Tots Foundation and the Hollywood Christmas Parade: A Partnership Illuminating Hope During The Holiday Season!

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As Marine Toys for Tots Foundation continues its impactful collaboration with the Hollywood Christmas Parade, communities across the country are invited to witness the 91st anniversary of this joyous event on December 15, 8:00 p.m. ET/PT, broadcasted nationwide on The CW.

Parade chairperson and host Laura McKenzie remarks, "Our parade beautifully initiates the holiday season, underscoring the importance of generosity and community among family and friends."

Lieutenant General James B. Laster, USMC (Retired), CEO of the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation, highlights the significance of this partnership: "Today's children are tomorrow's leaders. Our joint efforts with the Hollywood Christmas Parade have enabled us to reach millions of disadvantaged children, providing hope and affirming that no doors are closed to them in life."

This year's parade, marked by the esteemed presence of Grand Marshal, Medal of Honor hero Colonel Paris D. Davis, featured an array of Hollywood celebrities, award-winning bands, and high-profile performers, including the 2023 Humanitarian of the Year, Paula Abdul. The event, produced by Associated Television International, was co-hosted by Erik Estrada, Laura McKenzie, Dean Cain, Montel Williams, and Elizabeth Stanton. The beloved tradition showcased a star-studded lineup that included Denise Richards, Hallmark Channel stars, cast members of NBC's "Quantum Leap," "Saturday Night Live" alum Chris Kattan, and many more, culminating with the much-awaited appearance of Santa Claus.

Reflecting on the last year's success, Lieutenant General Laster added, "The Program delivered over 24 million toys, books, and other gifts to nearly 10 million children in need. The Hollywood Christmas Parade's support and televised tradition have been pivotal in extending our reach."

"The Marine Toys for Tots Program has been a beacon of hope for over seven decades," Lieutenant General Laster continued. "Our mission is to ensure every child receives something tangible on Christmas morning. The exposure and support from the Hollywood Christmas Parade are invaluable in bringing joy and hope to more children each year."

With over a decade-long partnership, the Marine Toys for Tots Foundation and the Hollywood Christmas Parade have become synonymous with delivering holiday cheer to millions of children. "We are immensely grateful for this enduring collaboration, which allows us to set new records annually in our mission to spread the magic of Christmas," stated Lieutenant General Laster.

About Marine Toys for Tots Foundation:

Toys for Tots, a 76-year National charitable Program run by the U.S. Marine Corps Reserve, provides year-round joy, comfort, and hope to less fortunate children across the Nation through the gift of a new toy or book. The impact of these toys and books offers disadvantaged children recognition, confidence, and a positive memory for a lifetime. It is such experiences that help children become responsible citizens and caring members of their community. Since 1947, the Program has evolved and grown exponentially having delivered hope and the magic of Christmas to over 291 million less fortunate children. Because the need isn't just at Christmastime, the Toys for Tots Program also provides support year-round to families experiencing challenges and exceptional circumstances, thus fulfilling the hopes and dreams of millions of less fortunate children beyond the holidays. The Marine Toys for Tots Foundation is a not-for-profit organization authorized by the U.S. Marine Corps and the Department of Defense to provide fundraising and other necessary support for the annual Marine Corps Reserve Toys for Tots Program. For more information, visit www.toysfortots.org .

About Associated Television:

Associated Television International (ATI) is an Emmy-winning, worldwide media company that has been in business for over 30 years as a full-service production and distribution entity. It is not only one of the top ten independent syndicators of original programming in the United States, but has sold millions of DVDs and is a leading distributor in international markets. ATI programming has appeared on major US broadcast and cable networks such as CBS, ABC, FOX, NBC, the CW, A&E, Syfy, Hallmark, ABC Family, and many others. For more information, www.associatedtelevision.com .

