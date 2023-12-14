Thailand's iconic countdown destination ICONSIAM readies for 2024 riverside extravaganza - vying to be among the world's five greatest countdowns

Over US$ 8.5 million being spent to attract the finest international and Thai performing artists, as well as launch 50,000 eco-friendly fireworks, and 2,000 drones to capture the attention of the world

BANGKOK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Thailand's iconic countdown destination, ICONSIAM, is preparing for a US$ 8.5 million extravaganza to ring in the new year on the evening of 31st December 2023 at its riverside location in what is billed as its most spectacular new year show ever organised and vying to be one of the top five greatest global countdown events.

"We're regularly ranked as one of the world's Top Ten greatest countdowns destinations. Our goal is to be among one of the top five, this year," says Mr. Supoj Chaiwatsirikul, Managing Director of ICONSIAM Company Limited.

The iconic destination is situated on the banks of Thailand's legendary Chao Phraya River and, as part of the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2024 national event, is organising a 2,000-drone show and letting off some 50,000 eco-friendly fireworks that will light up the night sky along 1.4 kilometres of the river, in addition to bringing together on its stages a gathering of great international and local singers and performers.

According to Mr. Chaiwatsirikul, over 11 million people are expected to witness the countdown through the various channels and feeds being set up around the world as well as at the event.

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, Governor of the Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT), said, "The Amazing Thailand Countdown 2024 helps promote tourism in Thailand, puts Thailand on the world stage, and also helps generate long-term benefits for the economy, and we are pleased to be collaborating with ICONSIAM as well as other public and private sector organisations in a very broad-based initiative."

Among the other collaborating organisations are the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA), The ICONSIAM Superlux Residence Corporation, Magnolia Quality Development Corporation, True Digital Group, Coca-Cola (Thailand), CardEx, Thailand Privilege Card, Toyota Motor Thailand, in addition to communities along the Chao Phraya River.

This year's new year event features:

A record-breaking spectacle of 50,000 dazzling eco-friendly fireworks along the most picturesque bend of the Chao Phraya River, created by a collaboration between Thai experts and Mr. Okujyo Yoshimasa, an award-winning pyrotechnics director from Japan

A majestic marvel – the 3D Drone Celebration Show. Over 2,000 drones craft a grand symphony of lights in the night sky, fusing technology and artistry. This cutting-edge spectacle not only captivates with its visual splendor but also elevates the event, symbolizing Thailand's grandeur on the global stage.

A 360-degree stage hosting 13 top Thai artists and globally acclaimed K-pop idols from GOT7, including "BamBam," " Mark Tuan ," and "Yugyeom."

Visitors are invited to join the Amazing Thailand Countdown 2024 event for free at River Park, ICONSIAM, from December 29 to 31.

For details, please visit https://www.iconsiam.com/en/events&activities/amazing-thailand-countdown-2024

Live broadcasts on December 31 are made via ICONSIAM's Facebook, YouTube, and TikTok channels starting at 7:15 PM (GMT+7).

Fireworks Photography Competition - US$ 5,000 Award

ICONSIAM is inviting viewers of the spectacular countdown event to participate in a photography competition by submitting their photographs of the fireworks display for a top prize worth US$5,000 and other awards. Follow more details of the Fireworks Photography Competition at www.iconsiam.com/en

In the run up to the Countdown Event and through until January 5th, 2024, ICONSIAM is displaying a 20-meter-high Christmas tree as part of the "ICONSIAM UNRIVALED WORLD OF BANGKOK ILLUMINATION 2023" as well as conducting shows at its extraordinary Multimedia Water Feature.

Media inquiries, contact:

Sakao Praditsuwan (Dao) E: sakao.p@iconsiam.com | M: +66 092-282-6769

Nattaporn Puengsin (Ying) E: Nattaporn.p@iconsiam.com | M: +66 099-469-2414

SOURCE ICONSIAM