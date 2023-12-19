Flash News: OKX Lists Avive Protocol's AVIVE Token on its Spot Market

DUBAI, UAE, Dec. 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- OKX, a leading crypto exchange and Web3 technology company, has issued updates for December 19, 2023.

OKX Lists Avive Protocol's AVIVE Token on its Spot Market

OKX today listed a new AVIVE/USDT spot pair on its spot market at 10:00 (UTC). This new addition enables users to trade AVIVE against USDT. Deposits for the token were enabled on December 14 at 10:00 (UTC).

Avive is the world's largest geosocial protocol, and is designed to facilitate programmable payments and open financial infrastructure development. Avive has a unique mission to create a new decentralized social world by empowering geonetworking protocols and onboarding millions of developers and billions of users to Web3.

For more information, please visit the Support Center .

For further information, please contact:

Media@okx.com

About OKX

OKX is a leading global crypto exchange and innovative Web3 company. Trusted by more than 50 million global users, OKX is known for being one of the fastest and most reliable crypto apps in the world.

As a top partner of English Premier League champions Manchester City FC, McLaren Formula 1, Olympian Scotty James, and F1 driver Daniel Ricciardo, OKX aims to supercharge the fan experience with new engagement opportunities. OKX is also the top partner of the Tribeca Festival as part of an initiative to bring more creators into web3.

The OKX Wallet is the platform's latest offering for people looking to explore the world of NFTs and the metaverse while trading GameFi and DeFi tokens.

OKX is committed to transparency and security and publishes its Proof of Reserves on a monthly basis.

To learn more about OKX, download our app or visit: okx.com

Disclaimer

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE OKX