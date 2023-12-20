Xinhua Silk Road: Shanghai's Minhang District awarded China's Happiest District

BEIJING, Dec. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Minhang District of east China's Shanghai City won the award of "China's Happiest District" at the Happy Cities of China Forum 2023, which held in November, becoming one of the three directly administered municipality district to win this title.

Located in the geographical center of Shanghai, Minhang district is the bridgehead linking the Yangtze River Delta as well as an important hub for global communication, with obvious geographical advantages, rich resource endowment and profound cultural heritage.

Documentary film "The City, the River" made by Minhang District through vivid stories presents the beautiful Minhang scene of the economic and social vitality of the streets and towns along the Huangpu River and the happiness of people's life, and showcases the extraordinary cultural heritage, spiritual accumulation and development achievements of Minhang in the past decade.

Original link: https://en.imsilkroad.com/p/337801.html

