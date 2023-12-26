Dunes Point Capital, LP Announces the Formation of Roofing Services Solutions, LLC ("RSS") and Acquisition of Noland's Roofing, Inc.

RYE, N.Y., Dec. 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Dunes Point Capital, LP ("DPC") has created Roofing Services Solutions, LLC ("RSS") and acquired Noland's Roofing, Inc. ("Noland's" or the "Company"). Located in Clermont, FL, Noland's is a provider of re-roofing and building exterior services to residential customers. Noland's has three locations in Florida and employs approximately 70 people. Noland's is the first investment in a platform consolidation strategy in the aftermarket roofing services space. For more information, please visit www.nolandsroofing.com.

Dunes Point Capital Fund III, LP provided the controlling equity for the transaction. The debt for the transaction was provided by M&T Bank.

Polsinelli PC served as legal advisor to DPC, and Alvarez & Marsal Transaction Advisory Group served as financial advisor to DPC. Sunbelt Business Brokers of South Florida served as M&A advisor to Noland's.

About DPC: DPC is a family office and private investment firm, pursuing control investments in companies operating in the general industrial and business services sectors. DPC targets companies with enterprise values of up to $1 billion. For more information, please visit www.dunespointcapital.com.

