Nanotech Energy reveals far-reaching partnership with Rockwell Automation

Four key opportunities identified ahead of Chico 2 manufacturing plant launch date

SUNNY ISLES BEACH, Fla., Dec. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Florida-based battery cell manufacturer Nanotech Energy has today confirmed a pioneering new partnership with Rockwell Automation that will empower Nanotech Energy's new production plant in Chico, CA, to become one of the most advanced in the world.

The deal follows extensive personal conversations between Rockwell Automation CEO Blake Moret and a team of senior Nanotech Energy executives. With final testing being completed at Nanotech's new 50,000ft2 Chico 2 manufacturing facility, the introduction of Rockwell technology is set to deliver a series of measurable efficiencies and bring further robustness to a manufacturing process already shown to be delivering exceptional results .

Curtis Collar, Nanotech Energy's Chief Sales and Marketing Officer, said: "As with any American manufacturing, our customers rightly expect the very highest standards in performance, efficiency, and quality. Automation is a key part of that, and we're delighted to have secured this agreement to make the Chico 2 manufacturing plant one of the most advanced battery production sites in the world."

Troy Zerbe, Nanotech Energy's Chief Operating Officer, said: "Securing the expertise of Rockwell Automation is a huge boost to our ability to produce the world's best graphene-based lithium-ion batteries here in the US.

"This partnership will see Rockwell deliver our quality management system (QMS) and our manufacturing execution system (MES). It will also identify other areas where automation can benefit Chico 2, as well as provide inspiration and insights into where best we can leverage automation in our planned gigafactory. We're delighted to be working in tandem with one of the leaders in this field and look forward to incorporating further advances in the coming years."

For more information about Nanotech Energy's market-leading graphene-based battery cells for energy storage, automotive, and more, please contact our Global Sales Director Michael Lang at sales@nanotechenergy.com

About Nanotech Energy

Nanotech Energy is on a mission to bring transformative, graphene-based, energy storage products from the research lab to the mass market. Its very high surface area, single layer graphene material is already being used in multiple applications, including non-flammable lithium-ion batteries, transparent conducting electrodes, conductive inks, printed electronics, conductive epoxy, antistatic coatings and EMI (electromagnetic interference) shielding.

Founded in 2014 by Dr. Jack Kavanaugh and noted UCLA scientists, Dr. Richard Kaner and Dr. Maher El-Kady, Nanotech Energy is headquartered in Los Angeles and is a privately held company backed by Multiverse Investment Fund, Fubon Financial Group, and other strategic investors. Learn more at https://nanotechenergy.com .

Nanotech Energy Logo (PRNewswire)

Rockwell Automation Logo (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Nanotech Energy Inc.