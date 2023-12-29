BARACK OBAMA MOST OVERRATED POLITICAL FIGURE OF 20TH CENTURY - CALVIN COOLIDGE MOST UNDERRATED: FINDINGS FROM COMMITTEE TO UNLEASH PROSPERITY

BARACK OBAMA MOST OVERRATED POLITICAL FIGURE OF 20TH CENTURY - CALVIN COOLIDGE MOST UNDERRATED: FINDINGS FROM COMMITTEE TO UNLEASH PROSPERITY

WASHINGTON, Dec. 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, a poll of more than 100 of America's top conservative and free market leaders was released which finds that President Barack Obama was ranked far and away the most overrated political figure.

(PRNewswire)

The poll also found that President Calvin Coolidge, whose tax cuts and limited government policies helped create the roaring 1920s, was ranked the most underrated.

Right behind Coolidge on the underrated list were Presidents Ronald Reagan, Donald Trump and Bill Clinton, the latter of whom signed the NAFTA free trade deal, enacted historic welfare reforms, signed a capital gains tax cut and four balanced budgets in a row. Conversely, among the most overrated leaders in our poll were Woodrow Wilson, who dramatically increased the size of the regulatory state, and FDR, whose New Deal spending and tripling of taxes kept America mired in the Great Depression for his entire tenure in office.

The poll was conducted in December of 2023 and was targeted toward the opinions of top conservative minds to provide an alternative viewpoint from the common polls of left-leaning historians. In such biased polls, presidents and other leaders who grow the size and cost of government, like Woodrow Wilson and Franklin Roosevelt, are routinely ranked as "most successful."

Please find the link study here: https://committeetounleashprosperity.com/wp-content/uploads/2023/12/2311228_CTUP_FiguresInHistory_Doc.pdf

About the Committee to Unleash Prosperity

The Committee to Unleash Prosperity is dedicated to educating policy makers and the public about policies to maximize economic growth and prosperity in America and around the world.

For more information: www.committeetounleashprosperity.com @Comm4Prosperity

CONTACT: Alexandra Preate 917-748-6537 cell

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Committee to Unleash Prosperity