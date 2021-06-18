Top Tips for Water Safety

Sponsored - The following content is created on behalf of Egenberg Trial Lawyers and does not reflect the opinions of Gray Media or its editorial staff. To learn more about Egenberg Trial Lawyers, visit https://www.egenberg.com/

As we head into the next few months, it’s important to know how to stay safe around the water. According to the CDC, about 10 people die every day from drowning. Of those 10, two are children age 14 or younger. Here are a few tips to help keep you and your family safe around the water:

Learning to swim is always important if you’re going to be around water

Diligent supervision is key to keeping safe

Learn CPR and you could save a life one day

Check local weather conditions and plan appropriately

Always wear lifejackets when on a boat or around large bodies of water

It’s important to always be properly prepared for a day on the water. Unfortunately, proper preparation isn’t always fail proof. If you’ve been a victim of a tragedy of this type because of the negligence of others, Egenberg Trial Lawyers can help ease the financial burden an event like this can cause.

Find out more by visiting our website at https://www.egenberg.com/