The Big Merger. OnPath and Louisiana FCU. Learn More

For more than 62 years, OnPath FCU has been committed to helping members achieve their short- and long-term financial goals. Today, the board of directors and leadership team are excited to announce plans to merge with Louisiana Federal Credit Union, an 88-year-old financial institution proudly serving communities across southern Louisiana.

As part of the merger, members will receive:

· 15 branch locations and an expanded ATM/ITM network

· Best-in-class products and services

· Continued Investment in digital technologies

· Increased commitment to the communities we serve.

This merger represents a strategic partnership between two financially healthy Louisiana credit unions dedicated to the well-being of members, employees, and communities. The unified credit union will have a team of 270 employees serving 89,000+ members.

We’re early in the process.

As the merger progresses, we’ll continue to update you about important dates and next steps. If you have concerns that haven’t been addressed in the frequently asked questions, please click here and a member of our team will help you.